Field test for digital vaccination certificate corona started | free press

Potsdam (dpa) – A nationwide trial run for the planned digital corona vaccination certificate started in Potsdam on Thursday.

In the coming days, the “controlled field test” will be extended to vaccination centers in other states and medical practices, said Gottfried Ludewig, head of the digital division of the Federal Ministry of Health at the Babelsberg Vaccination Center. “We want to see how it goes. Does it work technically? But do the processes also work?”, says Ludewig.

The introduction of the voluntary certificate called “CovPass” next to the yellow vaccination booklet is planned in Germany in the current second quarter, ie by the end of June – before the start of the main travel season. The results of the field test will be used to further develop the application before the national standard starts.

EU countries and the EU Parliament recently agreed on the details of a European certificate to demonstrate vaccinations, tests and survived Covid-19 diseases. This should also make traveling easier.

Digital vaccination certificate via smartphone

In the future, it will be possible to generate the digital vaccination certificate directly in practices or vaccination centers and then use it on a smartphone. It is also possible to exhibit at a later date. On the one hand, vaccination centers will print and mail proof of those who have already been vaccinated, which can then be read into a smartphone. In addition, doctors and pharmacies can then issue a certificate to those who have already been vaccinated.

Ludewig refuted fears that the procedure could turn masses of forged vaccination cards into valid digital certificates. On the one hand, the vaccination centers and GP practices provide information about whether someone has actually been vaccinated. And the yellow vaccination booklets could be checked for forgery in pharmacies. “Pharmacists check signed prescriptions every day and can also check the (vaccination) documents for authenticity.”

The representative of the Federal Ministry of Health also emphasized that no one would be forced to use the digital solution. “It also works offline. But more importantly, the yellow paper pass you have remains valid.” You can also continue your journey with the yellow paper. “With CovPass we have a European interoperable standard that might make it easier.” But nobody has to worry that they don’t travel if they have not already done so.