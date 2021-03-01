 Field Service Management (FSM)  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Field Aware US, Inc., Oracle Corporation (OFSC), IFS AB, ServiceMax Inc., ServicePower

The report titled “Field Service Management (FSM) Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Global Field Service Management Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.4%, during the period, 2021-2026.

Top Companies in the Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: – Field Aware US, Inc., Oracle Corporation (OFSC), IFS AB, ServiceMax Inc., ServicePower Inc., SAP SE (Coresystems), Microsoft Corporation (Dynamics 365 for Field Service), Accruent LLC (Fortive Corp), Mize, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc. (Field Service Cloud), Zinier, Inc., Trimble Inc., The simPRO Group Pty Limited, Kirona Solutions Limited

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – FieldAware and Localz, a provider of real-time customer communications and service tracking solutions, announced a partnership to bring day-of-service connections to field service organizations. FieldAware has partnered with Localz to expand its cloud-based field service management hub offerings to build better service experiences. Localz On My Way complements and extends the functionality of the FieldAware offering to include automated customer communications, real-time service tracking, and feedback capabilities to existing workflows.

Market Overview:

Field service management firms are experiencing immense pressure to effectively lead teams and ensure safety compliance with the outbreak of COVID-19, where the risks are running high. There is no space for miscommunication or distrust. According to Harvard Business Review, before the pandemic, the U.S. average for organizational trust was only 70%. Seeing as stressful situations exacerbate fear and distrust, it is even more critical at this point of time to focus on developing confidence within the organization.

In the wake of COVID-19, the previously estimated growth of FSM across end-user segments are expected to rise as the pandemic restricts the industry professionals and stakeholders to manage their fieldwork remotely. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in limited workers at the floor to have social distancing measures, which will further boost the adoption.

Key Market Trends

Inventory Management to Hold Significant Market Share

– Inventory management is one of the most mismanaged components of the field services segment. Several factors, such as returns, component failure, and warranty issues, make it one of the most complex tasks in the field services industry. Hence, deploying inventory management solutions help the service providers to provide the right parts to customers accordingly, in a cost-effective manner.

– Since most technicians carry and manage spare parts, the policies, like BYOD, allow the technicians to monitor and update their inventory from a mobile device to simplify management. For example, General Electric’s (GE) ServiceMax FSM software even allows the technicians to track and search spare parts in their fleet to facilitate exchanges between technicians if necessary. Such practices are witnessed in the consumer electronics service industries and several B2B operations.

– In November 2019, Comarch Improved the Hospital Inventory Management by Cloud-based FSM Software for MedicAir in Italy. The company’s cloud-based Field Service Management (FSM) will ensure hospital inventory management in all the warehouses where the medical gases are stored. The staff from the hospital will be able to order equipment, which will be delivered from the warehouse to the specific unit. Additionally, the team will be able to monitor the cylinder’s location, gas level and use, and the expiry date for gas and cylinder.

Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the regional field service management market, and it’ s rapid rate of growth is attributed as the region is being home to a large number of SMEs, which are highly involved in the development and adoption of field services and their management solutions. China is one of the largest E-Commerce markets in the world. The expansion in the sector is a significant driver for the adoption of FMS solutions. And as more and more new retail is shifting from a novel concept to the mass market sector, the need for the management of filed service will also grow.

– The field service management market has a vast scope in India, mainly due to large-scale industrialization. The country is expected to exhibit steady growth in the field service management market with enhanced geographic zones and a high client base. The growth in the number of technology users in the country further propels the growth of the field service management market. In December 2019, Field Service Management Summit was held in India which covered the topics such as technology, skills and change management strategies required to meet the increasing complexity of the field service touchpoint, future of IoT for field services management, addressing the challenges in third-party workforce management & third billing, increasing first-time fix rates to achieve higher customer satisfaction and profits, etc.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Field Service Management (FSM) market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Field Service Management (FSM) Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Following are major Table of Content of Field Service Management (FSM) Industry:

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Sales Overview.

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Analysis by Application.

Field Service Management (FSM) Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Field Service Management (FSM) market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Field Service Management (FSM) market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Field Service Management (FSM) market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

