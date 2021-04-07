Field Hockey Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The Field Hockey Equipment market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Field Hockey Equipment companies during the forecast period.

The sticks segment dominates the field hockey equipment market and will continue to grow significantly during the forecast period. The frequent changes of hockey sticks by regular players to maintain optimum performance is leading to the high growth of this market segment. Constant innovations to produce lighter and stronger sticks will also contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Adidas dominates the stick market in all user segments including men and women, as most players use these sticks.The specialty and sports shops segment dominated the sales of the field hockey equipment market. These large specialty and sports shops carry popular brands of field hockey equipment. Also, these retail formats have a wide range of products, especially the latest launches, which attracts customers to procure goods from these stores. However, with the growing popularity of online retail due to the convenience and comfort it provides to consumers, the share of this distribution channel will increase considerably during the forecast period.

Field hockey is a team sport played on a grass or turf field. It is played using hockey sticks to shoot the ball and protective gear. International Hockey Federation (FIH) is the governing body of the sport. It also manages and develops international field hockey tournaments across the globe. Euro Hockey League (EHL) is considered to be the biggest professional league in the world. The Olympics and Hockey World Cup are considered to be the highest national teams’ competition.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Field Hockey Equipment market include:

STX

Grays

Osaka Hockey

MALIK

Dita

JDH

OBO

Adidas

Ritual Hockey

Kookaburra

Gryphon Hockey

ATLAS Hockey

TK Hockey

Mazon Hockey

Princess Sportsgear

Application Outline:

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Other

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Sticks

Shoes

Protective Gears

Other

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

