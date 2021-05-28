Field Force Automation Market Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Software, and Services); Platform (Mobile Platform, Web-Based Solution); Revenue, Demand And Geographical Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Field Force Automation (FFA) is a combination of communication technologies such as Wi-Fi,4G,3G, and satellite to collect the information or data in real time and send it back to the system including accounting system or Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). The FFA system allows instant adaptation of information, reduces delays, and minimizes manual errors. Increased productivity, planned delivery schedules, monitor field workers, and reduced inventory maintenance tasks are some of the outstanding features of the FFA. The dependence on wireless communication is one of the prominent disadvantages of the FFA.Organizations are constantly looking to optimize their overall efficiency which is the prime driver for the FFA market. Further, streamlining operations and the need to increase consumer demands have also encouraged the market to adopt FFA. The limited infrastructure and availability of the communication channels along with the devices for the FFA poses the challenge in front of the FFA market. The development of the FFA that retains the information after losing the communication and can be synchronized afterwards and emergence of new FFA mobile applications is expected to provide significant opportunities in the FFA market.

The FFA market is identified by fewer vendors and moderate competition however is expected to be swarming with the entry of new local players such as Zebra Technologies Corporation. The key players are focusing on the partnerships and acquisition to expand their market shares. In an attempt to expand the market share Francisco Partners Management LLC., has acquired ClickSoftware, Inc. in July 2015.The global field force automation market is segmented based on industry vertical and geography. Based on industry vertical, the global FFA market is segmented into banking, financial, and insurance (BFSI), aerospace & defense, healthcare, public sector, IT & telecom, retail, and others. The market segmentation on the basis of geography includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Comprehensive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as ClickSoftware Inc., Industrial and Financial Systems, IFS AB (publ)., Oracle Corporation, ServiceMax Inc., Astea International Inc., AT&T Inc., BT Global Service Ltd., CGI Gropu Inc., Clevest Solutions Inc., and Ericsson Inc., are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits

This report is an extensive analysis of current and potential market trends in the dynamic global market of FFA.

The report contains in depth quantitative analysis of current and future market estimations through 2016-2023, which helps in recognizing the appealing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the global FFA market by the types helps in understanding the current practices for the better investment decisions.

Key market players within the FFA market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global FFA market.

Extensive analysis of the FFA market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global FFA market is provided. For instance, increasing demand for better operation optimization and efficiency drives the FFA market however insufficient infrastructure is likely to be a major restraint of the market.

