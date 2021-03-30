Fibromyalgia Market Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Fibromyalgia also called Fibrositis, is a chronic pain disorder causing a widespread pain and tenderness to touch. Fibromyalgia affects people physically, mentally and socially. According to fibroandpain.org, approximately 10 million Americans suffer from Fibromyalgia (FM), with a ratio of about 8 to 2 women over men.

The physical symptoms of fibromyalgia vary in intensity, fatigue, sleep disturbances, cognitive difficulties while it effect several patients mentally too, for example, depression, migraines, headaches, irritable bladder, etc.

Increasing Chronic Patients may lead to Growth of Fibromyalgia

As per National Fibromyalgia Association, fibromyalgia is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases. In US, of average 10 million people yearly suffer from the disease which counts for 6-10% of population in which rate of women sufferers is 75% in total. The reason being women are more sensitive to pain related conditions, such as, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.

According to indianjpain.org, the survey indicated the chronic pain among 12-30% in the European countries. Prevalence of the disease in Spain is about 2.4% in general population as per an article published on ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

Few Asian countries reported the prevalence of chronic pain in which countries such as Japan accounted for 17.5%, Thailand for 19.9%, Singapore for 8.7%, and Myanmar for 5.9%, India for 19.3% respectively.

Although every chronic pain cannot be the symptom of fibromyalgia, the fear of it remains certain among patients.

Therapy may be Helpful in Treating Fibromyalgia

Several therapies such as physical, occupational therapy and couseling may help reduce fibromyalgia. Physical therapist recommends a patient exercise for strength, flexibility, stamina. It is not harmful in any way and does not have side effects according to mayclinic.org.

According to medlineplus.gov, counselling and talk therapy has helped people with the symptoms of fibromyalgia. Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, learning how to manage stress, eating a healthy diet have worked for many patients.

Prevalence for Medication as a Treatment may hamper the Growth

Several pain relievers, anti-depressants, anti-seizure drugs as medications are available in the market to treat fibromyalgia. As for pain relievers, ibuprofen, naproxen sodium are helpful. Anti-depressants such as Duloxetine and Milnacipran works by increasing the activity of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain which halts the pain signals may provide relief for some time. Although these drugs relieve the pain, they cannot be taken more as thy cause side effects and just relieve the pain. As per nhs.uk, these antidepressants cause side effects such as feeling sick, drowsiness, feeling shaky and anxious, weight gain, constipation, etc.

No Single Test to Detect the Disease

According to American College of Rheumatology, for diagnosing fibromyalgia, patient need to experience pain for three months, as there are no relevant test to confirm the diagnosis. Doctors may test the severity of other symptoms such as mood disorder, fatigue, sleep issues and cognitive problems to diagnose whether the person is suffering from fibromyalgia or not.

According to an article published on ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, until the etiology or pathophysiology is better understood by researchers, the diagnosis may rely on clinical assessment and patient reports.

Therefore, lack of tests and diagnosis has undermined the disease comprehension, health care and social acceptance.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players in the fibromyalgia market include Pfizer, Bayer AG, Allergan, Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Cephalon, Inc., ABBOTT, Novartis, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Hoffman-La Roche AG, Aptinyx, Inc., Prismic Pharmaceuticals, Innovative Med Concepts, Inc., Eli Lily and Company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Exagen, Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., etc.

Exagen Inc, an organization transforming the care for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases in June 2020 announced an agreement with Ohio State Innovation Foundation for the commercial diagnostic development and marketing rights for a novel blood test using vibrational spectroscopy and metabolic analysis to differentiate patients with fibromyalgia from rheumatoid arthritis.

Aptinyx in January 2021 announced phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The phase 2 study is randomized, double blind, placebo controlled study for analysing the efficacy and safety of NYX-2925 in patients with advanced painful DPN. NYX-2925 is a novel oral NMDA receptor modulator currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the chronic pain treatment. It has exhibited a favourable safety and tolerable safety profile across a wide range.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced positive phase 3 relief study results for TNX-102 SL in Fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is a novel, non-opiod, centrally acting analgesic, which can be taken once daily at bedtime, being developed for the management of fibromyalgia.

In January 2021, Eli Lily and Co. developed Galcanezumab which is currently under phase 4 clinical trial. The medication is approved for treating or relieving the pain in migraine and cluster headache. The trails are expected to be completed in December 2021.

Regional Outlook

North America continues to dominate the fibromyalgia treatment market owing to more awareness regarding the disease and increasing patients of arthritis. According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by 2040, nearly 78 million adults will be suffering from arthritis in US.

Health budget provided by the government in European countries for research and development enables Europe to be on the second position in the treatment for fibromyalgia. According to ec.europa.eu, investment of 5.1 billion Euros will provide funding to European Union countries for improving the health care infrastructures in all the regions.

Asia Pacific is also growing for the treatment of fibromyalgia, for instance, according to World Health Organisation, China spent 731$ per capita as total health expenditure. Growth in China is mainly driven by excess health price inflation and population growth contributed 1.3%.

As Japan is the country of most living geriatric population, as per the research article by BMC health services research, the country has launched an unprecedented plan to reinforce home care medicines and increase the home care physicians leading to much more comfort for patients suffering from chronic pain.

Segmentation

Based on Treatment

Medication

Therapy

Based on Route of Administration

Oral

Parental

Based on End user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacy

Based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

What are the treatment methods for fibromyalgia? Treatment methods include medication and therapy, among these, therapy is highly adopted.

Treatment methods include medication and therapy, among these, therapy is highly adopted. Who are the leading companies in fibromyalgia market? Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Cephalon, Inc., ABBOTT, Novartis, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Hoffman-La Roche, etc.

Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Cephalon, Inc., ABBOTT, Novartis, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Hoffman-La Roche, etc. Which countries will lead the fibromyalgia market? US, Japan, UK, France, Germany, and China are the leading countries for the adoption of fibromyalgia treatment.

US, Japan, UK, France, Germany, and China are the leading countries for the adoption of fibromyalgia treatment. Which are the leading end-users of fibromyalgia? Pharmacy, hospitals, private clinics.

Pharmacy, hospitals, private clinics. What are the drivers for the growth of fibromyalgia?Chronic diseases, and therapy, can act as the driver for fibromyalgia treatment.

