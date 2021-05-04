Fiberglass Roving Market Size 2021 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Business Prospects, Developments and Investments by Forecast to 2025

The Global Fiberglass Roving Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key players’ strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which include drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Fiberglass Roving Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Fiberglass Roving Market: Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, Saint-Gobain S.A. among others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Jan 2020 – The Saint-Gobain fiberglass production furnace has undergone a complete overhaul. This is a largescale investment form the company in both financial and human terms. The rebuilding of the fiberglass production furnace was held at the company’s ADFORSs Hodonice site. In terms of the amount, the investment was about EUR 45 million.

– Aug 2019 – Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company and a building products manufacturer, announced that its fiberglass batt and narrow roll insulation products received the NAIMA R-Value certification, offering third-party verification of the company’s thermal performance.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Fiberglass Roving market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Fiberglass Roving Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

