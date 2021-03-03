Fiberglass Roving Market Analysis, Size, Growth, Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Global Fiberglass Roving Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Fiberglass Roving Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Global Fiberglass Roving Market are Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, CPIC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, PFG Fiberglass Corporation, Reliance Industries, Nitto Boseki Co. Limited, China National Building Material Company Limited, AGY Holding Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends



Construction & Infrastructure is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The construction and infrastructure industry is one of the prominent end-user of fiberglass roving products and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. This is primarily owing to the increased construction projects in multiple regions across the globe.

– The rapid urbanization is resulting in the increased development of infrastructure, thereby resulting in increased demand for fiberglass roving. The development of smart cities in countries such as India and China is also expected to further boost the need for these products.

– The trend of the growing population (According to the US Census Bureau, the population rose from 327 million in 2017 to 329 million in 2019) also contributes to the growth of the construction industry in the United States, and thus, the market for fiberglass roving.

The Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest consumers of fiberglass roving. Multiple economies in the region such as China, India, and Japan, are the major fiberglass roving markets in the region primarily owing to the increasing wind energy projects, increasing construction & infrastructural activities.

– The fiberglass roving market in the region is also anticipated to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily owing to the rapidly increasing demand for environmentally-friendly products as well as new and stringent emission control policies that are significantly contributing towards the market growth.

– The region is also set to witness a construction and infrastructure boom in the coming years with a healthy spread of projects that will be shared between residential, industrial, and infrastructural categories, which is also boosting the demand for fiberglass roving products, thereby driving the market. Moreover, the high rate of automotive production in countries like China and Japan are also resulting in the extensive use of fiberglass roving products in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Fiberglass Roving market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Fiberglass Roving market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Fiberglass Roving market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Fiberglass Roving market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach Fiberglass Roving used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

