Fiberglass Roving Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, CPIC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Fiberglass Roving Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Fiberglass Roving Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Fiberglass Roving Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Fiberglass Roving Market are Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, CPIC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, PFG Fiberglass Corporation, Reliance Industries, Nitto Boseki Co. Limited, China National Building Material Company Limited, AGY Holding Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– Jan 2020 – The Saint-Gobain fiberglass production furnace has undergone a complete overhaul. This is a largescale investment form the company in both financial and human terms. The rebuilding of the fiberglass production furnace was held at the company’s ADFORS’s Hodonice site. In terms of the amount, the investment was about EUR 45 million.

– Aug 2019 – Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company and a building products manufacturer, announced that its fiberglass batt and narrow roll insulation products received the NAIMA R-Value certification, offering third-party verification of the company’s thermal performance.

Key Market Trends:

Construction & Infrastructure is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The construction and infrastructure industry is one of the prominent end-user of fiberglass roving products and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. This is primarily owing to the increased construction projects in multiple regions across the globe.

– The rapid urbanization is resulting in the increased development of infrastructure, thereby resulting in increased demand for fiberglass roving. The development of smart cities in countries such as India and China is also expected to further boost the need for these products.

– The trend of the growing population (According to the US Census Bureau, the population rose from 327 million in 2017 to 329 million in 2019) also contributes to the growth of the construction industry in the United States, and thus, the market for fiberglass roving.

– The construction sector is also expected to fortify to a much stronger extent, with new governmental regulations and initiatives. For instance, the Trump administration has introduced a plan to spend over USD 1 trillion in the construction sector, in 2018, led mostly by private businesses.

Regional Outlook of Fiberglass Roving Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Fiberglass Roving Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

