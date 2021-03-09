Fiberglass Roving Market 2021 Growing Demand and Global Outlook – Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, CPIC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

The Global Fiberglass Roving Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Fiberglass Roving Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Global Fiberglass Roving Market are Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass, CPIC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, PFG Fiberglass Corporation, Reliance Industries, Nitto Boseki Co. Limited, China National Building Material Company Limited, AGY Holding Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation and Other

Industry News and Developments:

– Jan 2020 – The Saint-Gobain fiberglass production furnace has undergone a complete overhaul. This is a largescale investment form the company in both financial and human terms. The rebuilding of the fiberglass production furnace was held at the company’s ADFORSs Hodonice site. In terms of the amount, the investment was about EUR 45 million.

– Aug 2019 – Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company and a building products manufacturer, announced that its fiberglass batt and narrow roll insulation products received the NAIMA R-Value certification, offering third-party verification of the company’s thermal performance.

Key Market Trends

Construction & Infrastructure is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The construction and infrastructure industry is one of the prominent end-user of fiberglass roving products and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period. This is primarily owing to the increased construction projects in multiple regions across the globe.

– The rapid urbanization is resulting in the increased development of infrastructure, thereby resulting in increased demand for fiberglass roving. The development of smart cities in countries such as India and China is also expected to further boost the need for these products.

– The trend of the growing population (According to the US Census Bureau, the population rose from 327 million in 2017 to 329 million in 2019) also contributes to the growth of the construction industry in the United States, and thus, the market for fiberglass roving.

– The construction sector is also expected to fortify to a much stronger extent, with new governmental regulations and initiatives. For instance, the Trump administration has introduced a plan to spend over USD 1 trillion in the construction sector, in 2018, led mostly by private businesses.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest consumers of fiberglass roving. Multiple economies in the region such as China, India, and Japan, are the major fiberglass roving markets in the region primarily owing to the increasing wind energy projects, increasing construction & infrastructural activities.

– The fiberglass roving market in the region is also anticipated to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily owing to the rapidly increasing demand for environmentally-friendly products as well as new and stringent emission control policies that are significantly contributing towards the market growth.

– The region is also set to witness construction and infrastructure boom in the coming years with a healthy spread of projects that will be shared between residential, industrial, and infrastructural categories, which is also boosting the demand for fiberglass roving products, thereby driving the market. Moreover, the high rate of automotive production in countries like China and Japan are also resulting in the extensive use of fiberglass roving products in the region.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

