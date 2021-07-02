Fiberglass Piping System Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027 | Future Pipe Industries (FPI), NOV Fiber Glass Systems, Hobas Pipe

“

The report titled Global Fiberglass Piping System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiberglass Piping System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiberglass Piping System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiberglass Piping System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiberglass Piping System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiberglass Piping System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass Piping System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass Piping System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass Piping System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass Piping System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass Piping System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass Piping System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Future Pipe Industries (FPI), NOV Fiber Glass Systems, Hobas Pipe, Reliance Industries, Apex Western Fiberglass, andronaco Industries, Sarplast, Fibrex, FCX Performance, PPG Industries, Hengrun

Market Segmentation by Product: GRE Pipes

GRP Pipes

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Municipal

Petroleum

Industrial

Marine

Mining



The Fiberglass Piping System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass Piping System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass Piping System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiberglass Piping System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiberglass Piping System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiberglass Piping System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiberglass Piping System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiberglass Piping System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiberglass Piping System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 GRE Pipes

1.2.3 GRP Pipes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Petroleum

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Mining

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Production

2.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiberglass Piping System Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Fiberglass Piping System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiberglass Piping System Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Fiberglass Piping System Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Fiberglass Piping System Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fiberglass Piping System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Fiberglass Piping System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Piping System Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Piping System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Piping System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

12.1.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Overview

12.1.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.1.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Recent Developments

12.2 NOV Fiber Glass Systems

12.2.1 NOV Fiber Glass Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 NOV Fiber Glass Systems Overview

12.2.3 NOV Fiber Glass Systems Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NOV Fiber Glass Systems Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.2.5 NOV Fiber Glass Systems Recent Developments

12.3 Hobas Pipe

12.3.1 Hobas Pipe Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hobas Pipe Overview

12.3.3 Hobas Pipe Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hobas Pipe Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.3.5 Hobas Pipe Recent Developments

12.4 Reliance Industries

12.4.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Reliance Industries Overview

12.4.3 Reliance Industries Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Reliance Industries Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.4.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments

12.5 Apex Western Fiberglass

12.5.1 Apex Western Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.5.2 Apex Western Fiberglass Overview

12.5.3 Apex Western Fiberglass Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Apex Western Fiberglass Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.5.5 Apex Western Fiberglass Recent Developments

12.6 andronaco Industries

12.6.1 andronaco Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 andronaco Industries Overview

12.6.3 andronaco Industries Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 andronaco Industries Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.6.5 andronaco Industries Recent Developments

12.7 Sarplast

12.7.1 Sarplast Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sarplast Overview

12.7.3 Sarplast Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sarplast Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.7.5 Sarplast Recent Developments

12.8 Fibrex

12.8.1 Fibrex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fibrex Overview

12.8.3 Fibrex Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fibrex Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.8.5 Fibrex Recent Developments

12.9 FCX Performance

12.9.1 FCX Performance Corporation Information

12.9.2 FCX Performance Overview

12.9.3 FCX Performance Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 FCX Performance Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.9.5 FCX Performance Recent Developments

12.10 PPG Industries

12.10.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.10.3 PPG Industries Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 PPG Industries Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.10.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.11 Hengrun

12.11.1 Hengrun Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hengrun Overview

12.11.3 Hengrun Fiberglass Piping System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hengrun Fiberglass Piping System Product Description

12.11.5 Hengrun Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fiberglass Piping System Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Fiberglass Piping System Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fiberglass Piping System Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fiberglass Piping System Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fiberglass Piping System Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fiberglass Piping System Distributors

13.5 Fiberglass Piping System Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Fiberglass Piping System Industry Trends

14.2 Fiberglass Piping System Market Drivers

14.3 Fiberglass Piping System Market Challenges

14.4 Fiberglass Piping System Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Fiberglass Piping System Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”