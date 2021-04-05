Fiberglass Market Report 2021; Industry Trends, Revenue Growth, Companies Share, Future Scope, Structure and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fiberglass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fiberglass market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Fiberglass is a reinforced plastic material produced by embedding glass fibers with a resin matrix. It is cost-effective, lightweight, durable, corrosion-resistant, and non-conductive, providing high electrical insulation. Fiberglass is commonly available in the form of yarn, direct and assembled roving, glass wool, flattened sheets, and chopped strand. As compared to conventional materials, fiberglass offers ecological sustainability and improved energy efficiency. On account of these benefits, it is widely applied across the construction, aerospace, defense, automotive, and electronics industries.

Increasing environmental consciousness and an enhanced focus on sustainable development are among the key factors driving the global fiberglass market growth. In line with this, governments of various nations are increasingly undertaking initiatives to reduce carbon footprint across the industrial sector while investing heavily in the construction of green and energy-efficient buildings. This, in turn, is contributing to the widespread utilization of fiberglass significantly. Other factors, such as the expanding automotive industry and increasing replacement of metal-based materials with fiberglass in the oil and gas sector, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Fiberglass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the fiberglass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Knauf Insulation

PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

Braj Binani Group

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd. (Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.)

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.)

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)

The report has segmented the global fiberglass market on the basis of glass product type, glass fiber type, resin type, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Glass Product Type:

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Yarn

Chopped Strand

Others

Breakup by Glass Fiber Type:

E-Glass

A-Glass

S-Glass

AR-Glass

C-Glass

R-Glass

Others

Breakup by Resin Type:

Thermoset Resin

Thermoplastic Resin

Breakup by Application:

Composites

Insulation

Breakup by End User:

Construction

Automotive

Wind Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

