Fiberglass Market Report 2021; Industry Trends, Revenue Growth, Companies Share, Future Scope, Structure and Opportunities by 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fiberglass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fiberglass market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Fiberglass is a reinforced plastic material produced by embedding glass fibers with a resin matrix. It is cost-effective, lightweight, durable, corrosion-resistant, and non-conductive, providing high electrical insulation. Fiberglass is commonly available in the form of yarn, direct and assembled roving, glass wool, flattened sheets, and chopped strand. As compared to conventional materials, fiberglass offers ecological sustainability and improved energy efficiency. On account of these benefits, it is widely applied across the construction, aerospace, defense, automotive, and electronics industries.
Increasing environmental consciousness and an enhanced focus on sustainable development are among the key factors driving the global fiberglass market growth. In line with this, governments of various nations are increasingly undertaking initiatives to reduce carbon footprint across the industrial sector while investing heavily in the construction of green and energy-efficient buildings. This, in turn, is contributing to the widespread utilization of fiberglass significantly. Other factors, such as the expanding automotive industry and increasing replacement of metal-based materials with fiberglass in the oil and gas sector, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.
Fiberglass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the fiberglass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
- Knauf Insulation
- PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)
- Braj Binani Group
- Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
- Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd. (Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.)
- China Jushi Co. Ltd.
- Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.)
- Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
- Owens Corning
- Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)
The report has segmented the global fiberglass market on the basis of glass product type, glass fiber type, resin type, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Glass Product Type:
- Glass Wool
- Direct and Assembled Roving
- Yarn
- Chopped Strand
- Others
Breakup by Glass Fiber Type:
- E-Glass
- A-Glass
- S-Glass
- AR-Glass
- C-Glass
- R-Glass
- Others
Breakup by Resin Type:
- Thermoset Resin
- Thermoplastic Resin
Breakup by Application:
- Composites
- Insulation
Breakup by End User:
- Construction
- Automotive
- Wind Energy
- Aerospace and Defense
- Electronics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Market Trends
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
