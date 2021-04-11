Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Share, Leading Players, Growth and Future Scope

The oil and gas industry is adopting fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes in large quantities, as the material possesses appreciable mechanical properties such as high tensile strength, fire resistance, reliability, and impact strength. Moreover, they are created as per the standards laid down for the materials to be used in this sector. Besides, the oil and gas sector requires pipes with a large diameter, so that they can handle high pressures. In addition to this, FRP pipes can be designed with flame-retardant additives for critical areas.

Thus, the increasing installation of these pipes in the oil and gas industry will drive the FRP pipe market from $2,134.4 million in 2016 to over $3,800.0 million by 2023. According to P&S Intelligence, the market will witness a CAGR of 8.4% during forecast period.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is generating the highest revenue in the global FRP pipe market due to a surge in construction activities in the region. These pipes are also being used in large quantities in the manufacturing sector and automobile industry in APAC. Besides, the growing focus of governments on improving sewage treatment facilities has led to the widescale adoption of FRP pipes. Sewage treatment plants depend on them over iron ones due to the longer life of the former.

GLOBAL FRP PIPE MARKET

By Type

Polyester Polyurethane Epoxy



By Process

Centrifugal Casting Filament Winding Pultrusion



By Application