Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

This latest Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP), presents the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP), also known as fiber reinforced polymer, is in fact a composite material constituting a polymer matrix blended with certain reinforcing materials, such as fibers. The fibers are generally glass, carbon, aramid and so on. Fiber-Reinforced Plastics are composite materials that typically consist of strong fibers embedded in a resin matrix. The fibers provide strength and stiffness to the composite and generally carry most of the applied loads. The matrix acts to bond and protect the fibers and to provide for transfer of stress from fiber to fiber through shear stresses. The most common fibers are glass, carbon, and synthetic fibers. FRP composites have very high strength characteristics and are nonconductive, noncorrosive, and lightweight. According to its reinforced fibers, FRP can be classified as glass fiber reinforced, carbon fiber reinforced, aramid fiber reinforced and so on. According to the fiber length, FRP can be divided into long fiber, shore fiber and continuous fiber reinforced plastics. Glass fiber reinforced plastics are the most commonly one in the FRP market. In 2017, 97% FRP are glass fiber reinforced. However, carbon fiber reinforced type has attracted more and more interests in recent years due to its distinctive characteristics. The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market was valued at 31900 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 39400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP).

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market include:

Daicel

Teijin

DuPont

Hexion

Genius

Kingfa Science and Technology

DSM

SGL

Mitsubishi Rayon

SABIC

BASF

Evonik

Denka

SI Group

Toray

Solvay

Lanxess

RTP

Sumitomo Bakelite

TenCate

Hexcel

PolyOne

Kolon

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market: Application Outlook

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market: Type Outlook

Glass Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Report Key Audience

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP)

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

