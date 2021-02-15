Fiber Optics Market to Reach US$ 29.05 bn by 2025 CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Fiber Optics Market worth USD 4.8 billion is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2019-2025. The increasing demand for optical communication and sensing applications for diverse purposes provides avenues for industry growth. The growing importance of cloud computing, data transfer & storage, and IoT is driving the use of the Internet. Fiber optics acts as the spine of the Internet, an optical fiber cable is used as the medium for transmitting information from one point to another.

Moreover, the increasing demand for cost-effective, power-efficient, and high-level integration of IT infrastructure is expected to drive demand for optic fiber in the coming years. Fiber optics aids high-speed data transfer services in both slight and long-range communications. Furthermore, the increasing cloud-based applications, audio-video services, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) service further stimulate the demand for fiber optic installations. The demand has increased as both commercial and personal use of technology has grown highly used to the instant nature of connectivity. The growing adoption of technology in communication and data transmission services will fuel the market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market size in the global fiber optics market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the fiber optics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is the leading region during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to increased technological advancements, large-scale adoption in IT & telecommunication sector. Additionally, the increasing application of fiber optics in the medical sector is also propelling the growth across countries such as China, Japan, and India. Installation of the entire system is a labor-intensive process, especially, the installation of the network, for underground and undersea connections, is one of the costliest and tedious procedures. The global fiber optics market is majorly driven by the pursuit of high bandwidth communication and growing opportunities in the healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunication sector along with increasing government funding in the development of network infrastructure, fueling the market globally

Global Fiber Optics Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Corning Incorporated, Optical Cable Corporation (OCC), Sterlite Technologies Limited, OFS Fitel, LLC, Prysmian S.p.A. AFL, Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited, Finolex Cables Ltd., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI), Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric are the key players in manufacturing fiber optics globally.

