Fiber Optics Market Opportunity 2021, Top Companies Analysis and Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fiber Optics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global fiber optics market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2020. Fiber optics refers to the technology through which the data, images or voice is transmitted in the form of light particles or photons through transparent and thin fiber strands, which are widely known as optical fibers. These strands, often made of glass, find extensive applications in healthcare and telecommunication industries as well as in the defense sector. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fiber optics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026).

Market Trends:

Increasing penetration of internet, along with the steadily rising demand for high bandwidth communication and data transmission services, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, innovations such as the introduction of 5G network, Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB) have augmented the positioning of broadband network systems, which provide high-speed data and related services to consumers. Furthermore, fiber optic internet is considered relatively more reliable during power outages as they do not need electricity for functioning. The thriving information technology (IT) industry and extensive application of fiber optics in the healthcare industry for medical procedures, such as ophthalmic lasers and light therapy are some of the other factors driving the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being Corning Inc., Prysmian Group, Finisar, AFL Global, Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI), Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation and Finolex.

Breakup by Cable Type:

1. Single Mode

2. Multi-Mode

Breakup by Optical Fiber Type:

1. Glass

2. Plastics

Breakup by Application:

1. Telecom

2. Oil and Gas

3. Military and Aerospace

4. BFSI

5. Medical

6. Railway

7. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

