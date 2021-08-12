Fiber Optics Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fiber Optics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fiber optics market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fiber optics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Fiber optics, also known as optical fiber, is a technology through which the transmission of data takes place in the form of light particles or photons. It is associated with attributes such as data security, electrical isolation, low attenuation rate; reduced cost, size, and weight; and increased bandwidth and electromagnetic interference immunity. As a result, fiber optics technology finds vast application in the healthcare and telecommunication industries across the globe. Besides this, it is also utilized in the military and defense industry for vehicle navigation, transmitting radio signals, and environmental sensing and monitoring.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Fiber Optics Market Trends:

With the rapidly growing population, there has been a rise in the demand for high bandwidth communication and data transmission services, which in turn is resulting in the steady growth of the telecommunications and information technology (IT) industry. This, coupled with the attributes of fiber optics in effectively transmitting data, images and voice messages over vast distances, is catalyzing its demand, especially in the information technology sector. Apart from this, the arrival of 5G network, Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB) are the sales of broadband network systems that provide high-speed data and related services to consumers. Further, fiber optics internet is considered relatively more reliable during power outages as they do not need electricity for functioning. Additionally, this technology also finds applications in the healthcare industry, wherein X-ray, microscopy, surgical endoscopy, ophthalmic lasers and light therapy represent some of the major medical procedures that employ fiber optics.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Corning Inc.

Prysmian Group

Finisar

AFL Global

Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)

Ls Cable & System

Leoni AG

Furukawa Electric

General Cable Corporation

Finolex

Breakup by Cable Type:

Single Mode

Multi-Mode

Breakup by Optical Fiber Type:

Glass

Plastics

Breakup by Application:

Telecom

Oil and Gas

Military and Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Railway

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

