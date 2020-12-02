Fiber Optic Sensors Market Share, Growth, Demand, Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecast 2026

During the 2019-2029 timeline, our study is forecasting that the consumption (use) value will increase from $1.22 billion to $1.77 billion. (Each Point sensor is counted as one complete component unit, which may also include interconnect devices and immediate enclosure or casing).

Compared with other types of sensors, fiber-optic sensors exhibit a number of advantages:

They consist of electrically insulating materials (no electric cables are required), which makes possible their use e.g. in high-voltage environments.

They can be safely used in explosive environments, because there is no risk of electrical sparks, even in the case of defects.

They are immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), even to nearby lightning strikes, and do not themselves electrically disturb other devices.

Their materials can be chemically passive, i.e., do not contaminate their surroundings and are not subject to corrosion.

They have a very wide operating temperature range (much wider than is possible for many electronic devices).

They have multiplexing capabilities: multiple sensors in a single fiber line can be interrogated with a single optical source.

According to the just-completed study, during the 10-year timeline, the worldwide consumption value of the combined use of Continuous- and Quasi-continuous Distributed fiber optics sensor system channel lines is forecasted to increase from $4.13 billion in 2019 (up from $3.78 billion in 2018) to $9.06 billion in 2029. Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.

We forecast a slowdown in consumption for 2020, caused by the negative effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The values shown in the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor market forecast are obtained by multiplying an (one) individual completed channel, which includes one fiber optic line (or link) and associated components for that one line (optoelectronic transmitter/receiver, connectors, optical fiber, cable (fiber jacket), other passive components, and immediate enclosures; and with Grading-Based systems, sensing elements (FBGs) are included in the list of components for each individual channel.

Therefore, the quantities (volume) and average selling prices are represented for the one system channel link (also known as a line or string). Not all systems are filled to channel capacity; therefore, customers add more channel lines or replace old lines with new lines as required over months or over years (“grow as you go”).

Types of Distributed Fiber Optic System Lines qualified in this market study:

Continuous Distributed sensing (optical fiber line used in a system) provides continuous, real-time measurements along the entire length of a fiber optic cable; continuous distributed sensing does not rely upon manufactured sensors but utilizes the optical fiber.

Quasi-continuous Distributed sensing (optical fiber line used in a system) utilizes Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBGs), which have been employed as sensing elements where dense (closely-spaced) sensing points are required, and the FBGs are multiplexed with various methods.

The Petrochemical/ Energy sector currently holds onto the 1st-place market share position; however, the Civil Engineering/Construction application is set to take-over the lead, going into the year 2023. The Civil Engineering/ Construction sector, which includes continuous- and quasi-continuous distributed fiber sensors used in Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) as well as other concerns in buildings, roadways, railways, bridges, tunnels, towers, and other structures, is also forecast for strong growth. Inspection and quality control frequently constitute the largest portion of production costs for many industries. There is a growing need for reducing “false alarms” by improved measurement solutions, which offer higher precision, speed and accuracy and provide better in-process measurement of moving objects, resulting in lower costs for better products. The Military/Aerospace/Security is a strong user of security boundary sensors, and aircraft measurement sensors.

The Manufacturing/ Factory segment tends to favor point (local) sensors instead of distributed fiber systems. Also, the Biomedical/ Science sector is currently a relatively minor user, in terms of consumption value, since the length of optical fiber is (very) short versus the other applications; therefore the average selling prices for the distributed continuous fiber optic sensor systems are low compared to the larger (longer length of optical fiber) distributed continuous fiber optic sensor systems used in other applications.

Last year (2019), the worldwide use of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Systems., which includes both Continuous- and Quasi-continuous Distributed fiber optics sensor systems, reached $4.13 Billion. Segmented by major application categories, the market consumption value was led by the Petrochemical/Energy/Natural Resources/Utility sector, followed closely by the Military/Aerospace/Security sector.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Systems Global Consumption Market Forecast, by Application (%)

Total Consumption in 2019 = $4.13 Billion

All values and prices in this report are at factory as-shipped levels, and are in current dollars, which include the effect of a forecasted 5 percent annual inflation rate over the forecast period.

