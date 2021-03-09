Fiber Optic Pressure Sensors Market 2021 Advancement Outlook – Infineon Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corporation, Opsens Inc., Panasonic Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Fiber Optic Pressure Sensors market in its latest report titled, “Fiber Optic Pressure Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The fiber optic pressure sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.92% over the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Fiber Optic Pressure Sensors Market: FISO Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corporation, Opsens Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics Inc., Althen Sensors & Controls and Others.

– May 2019 – Opsens Inc. offered an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access.

Fiber-optic pressure sensors include fiber-optic amplifiers, with easy-to-read digital LEDs. This is a new trend in the market. These digital displays provide real-time feedback.

– Rapid technological advancements are a key driver for the market. Improved micro-fabrication technologies will continue to improve sensor performance, functionality, and reliability. Typical applications include biomedical instrumentation, automobile power, and acceleration measurement, etc.

– Fiber-optic plasmonic sensor is also an advancement in technology, with the utilization of optical fibers in plasmon-based sensing, which will provide several advantages in sensing of various physical, chemical, and biochemical parameters.

– Easy deployment with high stability is driving the market, as fiber optic pressure sensors are lightweight with low profile (typically 145 m in diameter with a polyimide coating) and are corrosion resistant and multiple sensors are easily multiplexed into a single fiber. Fiber optic pressure sensor does not have any disturbance from EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) and RFI (Radio Frequency Interference), which gives an added advantage to the sensor.

– However, the higher cost of the product is a major restraint for the market. In the field of biomedical and biomechanical applications cost is a critical issue, as high cost associated with optoelectronic and miniaturized is challenging the market growth in this sector.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– North America is a significantly growing market, with the United States accounting for a major share, specifically owing to the growth in consumer electronics. Textile-integrated flexible optical fibers for electronic wearable systems are lightweight in structure, insensitive to electromagnetic fields, and water- and corrosion-resistant. Due to these benefits, optical fiber-based pressure sensors are used in numerous applications to detect chemical or physical change further stimulating adoption of consumer electronics.

– The use of optical fibers has also increased across the medical and biomedical sector, in the United States, such as control of cardiovascular assist, endoscopic imaging, etc. This includes low drift, high accuracy, and insensitivity to light loss factors along the length of the optical fiber. Advancement in technology has led to the emergence of several applications that include research and development, manufacturing, defense, medical and process control, which are driving the market growth.

