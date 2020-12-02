Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market Growth, Size, Analysis and Trends to 2025

Toronto, Canada: – A Fusion Splicer is specialized instrument used to join optical fibers to each other. The generally accepted splicing method is arc fusion splicing, which melts the fiber ends together with an electric arc. The new market report, provides a forecast for the use of fusion splicers by various fiber optic-based communication applications., such as: Telecommunications; Private Enterprise Networks; Cable TV; Military/Aerospace; and Specialty applications.

The latest study report covering the worldwide market for Fiber Optic Fusion Splicers, covering the years 2019-2029. SDMR is forecasting an overall slowdown average of 14% in consumption value for 2020, partially caused by the negative effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Telecommunications/Multimedia represented a 68% of worldwide consumption of fiber optic fusion splicers last year; the Telecommunication/Multimedia consumption value reached nearly $268 million in 2019. In terms of volume (number of new units), the fastest forecasted near-term growth is attributed to the use of fusions splicers to install optical fiber in at Data Centers and other Private Enterprise Networks.

The “Greater China Region” (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) is forecast to remain the major user of fusion splicers in the Asia Pacific region (APAC). The Asia Pacific region use of fiber optic fusion splicers is mostly attributed to countries in the region expanding the reach and density capabilities of their mobile/wireless device (optical fiber) infrastructure, as well as bringing optical fiber closer to the drop-areas, such as Fiber to the Building (FTTB).

For single fiber fusion splicers, we are forecasting a major shift to lighter machines (less than 2.3kg with battery), rapidly grabbing market share versus the larger and heavier units.

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the global Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer market, where all of the segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets of the global Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer market. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer market.

This report provides estimates of last year and a 10-year forecast of the consumption of fiber optic fusion splicer machines. The market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, Million)

Quantity (Number/Each)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each in Thousands)

Applications

The global fiber optic fusion splicer market is segmented into the following major application categories:

Telecommunications/Multimedia

Private Enterprise Networks

Cable TV/Multimedia

Military/Aerospace (Commercial and MIL-SPEC)

Specialty (intra-enclosure, test and measurement, rental units, harsh environment industrial, bio-photonics, sensors, laboratory, manufacturing/production of fiber optic components/devices, other applications, and non-specific uses)

This report provides our estimates and forecasts of the consumption value of fiber optic fusion splicers, segmented into the following geographic regions:

North America United States of America (USA) Canada

Latin / South America

EMEA Europe Middle East Africa



Asia Pacific Greater China Region Rest of Asia Pacific



The market data estimates and forecasts are also segmented by each of the following fusion splicer (machine) types:

Types of Fusion Splicers

Single Fiber

Bench Top: Core-to-Core Single Fiber

Bench Top: Fixed Cladding Alignment Single Fiber

Micro/Handheld: Core-to-Core Single Fiber

Micro/Handheld: Fixed Cladding Alignment Single Fiber

Multifiber (Ribbon/Ribbonized)

Bench Top

Micro/Handheld

