Fiber Optic Cable Market Analysis, Latest Development and, Business Scenario 2025: Corning Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Finisar Corporation, Leoni AG, Prysmian Group

The Fiber Optic Cable Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Fiber Optic Cable market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Fiber Optic Cable market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The fiber optic cable market was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.69 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.26% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Fiber Optic Cable Market: Corning Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Finisar Corporation, Leoni AG, Prysmian Group, Coherent Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, LS Cable & System (LS Group), Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Ltd Co., Hengtong Group Co. Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, Nexans, Commscope Inc., Hitachi Cable America Inc. (Hitachi Cable), Nestor Cables Ltd, KST Cable Co. Ltd, Communication Cable System Indonesia PT, Reichle & De-massari AG (R&M), UnitekFiber Solutions, FOLAN, Multilink Inc., OFS Fitel, LLC., AFL Hyperscale, HYESUNG Cable & Communication Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and others.

Market Overview:

– Over recent years, it has been observed that fiber optic cables are steadily replacing copper wires as an appropriate means of communication signal transmission. They span across the long distances between local phone systems and provide the backbone for many network systems. Other system users include cable television services, university campuses, office buildings, industrial plants, and electric utility companies.

– The primary benefit of fiber optic cable is the increased security option that cannot be tapped with the traditional copper cable. This is another major factor driving the fiber optic cables market.

– Further, technological advancements in the telecom sector have increased the deployment of broadband network architectures. Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB) are the few prominent broadband networking architectures that necessitate the large-scale deployment of fiber optic networks. This factor is driving the demand for fiber optic cables.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– November 2019- Leoni and the Hengtong Group, a global supplier of cable and system solutions for the telecommunications and energy sectors, started the production of Singlemode fibers in Jena with representatives from politics and industry in the context of its joint venture j-fiber Hengtong GmbH.

– May 2019 – LS Cable & System started production in its plant in Poland, to expand its presence in the European market. The new plant will produce parts for electric vehicle batteries and optical cables for communication. It has become the first Korean cable maker to have a production base in Europe, after completing the construction of its plant in Dzierzoniow, in the southwestern region of Poland.

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant CAGR

– The Asia-Pacific region is dominated by two major economies of the world, i.e. India and China. These regions are spearheading revenue growth, owing to the technological advancements and large-scale adoption of the technology in IT and Telecommunication as well as administrative sector.

– Additionally, the increasing application of fiber optics in the medical sector is catapulting growth across the countries, such as China, Japan, and India. This is propelling the overall demand at a significant rate.

– Additionally, the consistent rise in the use of smartphones and internet facilities in the region contributes to the adoption of optical fiber cables for telecommunication applications. 5G connections (excluding IoT) are anticipated to reach USD 670 million in Asia-Pacific by 2025, accounting for approximately about 60% of the global 5G connections, according to GSMA.

– Moreover, the governments of developed nations, like China and Japan, are heavily investing in security infrastructure at country levels. In return, all the above factors are expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the fiber optic cable market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Fiber Optic Cable Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

