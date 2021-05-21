Fiber Laser Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast 2025 | IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Fiber Laser Market by Type (Infrared Fiber Laser, Ultraviolet Fiber Laser, Ultrafast Fiber Laser, and Visible Fiber Laser) and Application (High-Power, Marking, Fine Processing, and Micro Processing) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025”. According to the report, the global fiber laser market garnered $1,782 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,403 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fiber laser market, covering aspects such as current market size and share, market classification, market drivers, restraints and opportunities, and competitive landscape. The information in the report is a result of an extensive primary and secondary research.

Growth Drivers and Industry Trends

The report discusses the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the fiber laser market in detail. Technological advancements in fibers, high beam quality & lower cost of ownership, and eco-friendly technology drive the market. Nonetheless, reduced cutting speed while processing thicker materials and undesired pulse pedestals & non-linear optical effects restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in automobile and mobile electronic applications offer new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis of the Industry

A detailed analysis of the market classification is offered in the study. The market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, it is divided into infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, ultrafast fiber laser, and visible fiber laser. The ultrafast fiber laser segment accounted for 63% of the market share in 2017 and would dominate the market through 2025. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into high-power, marking, fine processing, and micro processing. High power application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2018 to 2025. Geographically, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market in Asia-Pacific held 42.8% of the market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the study period.

Industry Key Players

The report also includes an analysis of the leading players operating in the fiber laser market. They include Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG.

