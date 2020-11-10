Fiber for 9.99 euros per month is possible with this great offer for private sale

Recently we saw that Cdiscount Mobile launched new mobile offers with pretty interesting 4G packages and most importantly at a price that allows big savings. Today we’re switching to the fiber optic offer for only 9.99 euros per month for one year, which has just been extended to November 16.

Cdiscount: a range of fibers for private sale

The e-merchant has teamed up with BeMove to promote a fiber optic offer for only 9.99 euros. The latter gives access to Bouygues Telecom’s Bbox Fit, while it is normally 14.99 euros, i.e. H. a saving of 5 euros per month, which should not be neglected! Especially if you ordered the Android key for sale from Xiaomi.

At this price you get the following:

Rental of the appropriate Bbox including fiber optic connection Downstream speed up to 300 Mbit / s Upstream speed up to 200 Mbit / s Calls to fixed lines in France and in more than 110 countries

Otherwise, you also have the Bbox Must for 14.99 euros with improved speeds, as you have 1 Gbit / s for downloading and 400 Mbit / s for uploading, but also the TV with an Android TV box with 180 channels and a 128 GB recorder on request. To take advantage of this offer, simply click on the banner link.

Why take the opportunity to change access provider?

Low price for fiber optic Fixed price for 1 year Android TV box for the must-offer

