Fiber Cement Market Market Revenue, Size, Industry Growth, Restraints, Drivers and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Rapid industrialization, increase in investments in the construction sector, and strict rules and regulations enforced by governments worldwide are the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global fiber cement market is anticipated to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates during the forecast period.

Fiber cement siding offers striking beauty. It has versatility traits that can blend well with artificial as well as natural textures. Due to versatility in shapes, sizes, and textures, fiber cement can be made to look like wood, masonry, or stucco.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In April 2018, James Hardie Industries Plc. acquired XI (DL) Holdings GmbH and its subsidiaries, including Fermacell GmbH, from Xella International S.A. James Hardie Industries Plc is a global building materials company and one of the largest manufacturers of fiber cement globally.

North America is projected to dominate the global fiber cement market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations regarding prohibition on usage of asbestos as a material in the construction sector have played a role of driving factor for the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the market are James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber cement market based on application, material, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Flooring Siding Wall Partitions Molding & Trim Roofing

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Cellulosic Fiber Portland Cement Silica

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Residential Non-residential



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Fiber Cement market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Fiber Cement industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Fiber Cement market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fiber Cement Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fiber Cement Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Sustainable Developments Projects

4.2.2.2. Increase in Demand of Fiber Cement

4.2.2.3. Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating Prices

4.2.3.2. Rules & Regulations by the Government

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Fiber Cement Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Metric Tons)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Flooring

5.1.2. Siding

5.1.3. Wall Partitions

5.1.4. Molding & Trim

5.1.5. Roofing

Chapter 6. Fiber Cement Market By Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Metric Tons)

6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Cellulosic Fiber

6.1.2. Portland Cement

6.1.3. Silica

