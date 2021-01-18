FFP2 Mask Requirement: Bavaria’s Rules Nationwide Soon? | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Tuesday’s federal state talks will likely also see an FFP2 mask requirement in rail traffic and curfews.

“There is a selection of options on the table,” said Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier of the “Rheinische Post”. In addition to the FFP2 mask requirement in rail traffic and curfew, he also mentioned a home office requirement and clearer contact restrictions.

In Bavaria, since the early hours of the morning, people had to wear FFP2 protection masks on buses, trams, metros, and trains in suburban and all shops. Curfews already apply in the Free State. Before the talks on Tuesday, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder sees his own state already well positioned in the fight against the pandemic. “We don’t have to pull a screw anymore, I think,” said the CSU boss on the ARD talk show “Anne Will”.

Instead, Söder called on the other countries to implement the Prime Minister’s decisions more consistently. “Half of the countries are doing something completely different,” he said. ‘So you have to keep asking the question: why do we decide something if half of us do it differently? Söder called for consistent application and implementation of what was decided in Berlin. “I also don’t believe in endless differentiations – because only what applies to everyone is understandable.”

Söder sees the regulations in Bavaria as a kind of blueprint for federal regulations. According to information from “Business Insiders”, the Chancellery even wants to introduce a nationwide uniform night clock, as it already exists in France or other neighboring countries. But it can also be heard from the federal states that all kinds of things are currently being discussed that can be discussed.

So there is still a great need for coordination for the federal state switcher. Today, leaders of federal and state governments are being briefed on new findings by leading scientists. “There are those who know them all,” said Hesse Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) at “Anne Will”, citing RKI president Lothar Wieler and Charité virologist Christian Drosten.

When asked why the federal state meeting was scheduled so quickly on Tuesday and why the situation is so urgent, Bouffier said, “What we can’t even judge is the British virus. That is why we meet now. “This time, scientists from Great Britain will also be present.” It will be about: what knowledge do you have. “In Great Britain, a more contagious mutation of the coronavirus has spread widely and is now also found in Germany. A similar variant has also appeared in South Africa.

There is a risk that the dynamics will accelerate again if the virus mutations continue to spread, Altmaier said. “That is why we must now – and this is my opinion explicitly as Minister of Economic Affairs – set the course at the prime minister’s conference so that we can finally break the wave of infections in the coming weeks and prevent the momentum from rising again until Easter.”

SPD leader Saskia Esken spoke about “Anne Will,” as did Altmaier about the home office commitment: You may have to order home office in companies, she said.

Green party chairman Katrin Göring-Eckardt calls for an initiative to expand corona rapid tests in the fight against the virus. “With purchase guarantees and a change in the regulation of medical device dispensation, Health Minister (Jens) Spahn must ensure that sufficient rapid tests are produced and can also be purchased and used by private individuals,” Göring-Eckardt told newspapers. the Funke media group.

According to Göring-Eckardt, regular rapid tests should ensure greater safety in all professions that regularly work with changing contacts. As examples she cited doctors, nurses and police officers.

Virologist Marylyn Addo expects the corona pandemic to decrease significantly from spring and summer. “Already because of the warmer weather and the higher vaccination coverage,” said the head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.