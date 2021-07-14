Fewer Church Denunciations – «Misleading Breathing Room» | free press

Bonn/Hannover (dpa) – In the Corona year 2020, significantly fewer people left the church in Germany.

Among Catholics, the number of people who left the church fell by 18.8 percent to 221,390 compared to 2019. Last year, 220,000 people left the Protestant Church, 18 percent less than the year before. The German Bishops’ Conference in Bonn and the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) in Hanover announced this on Wednesday.

Despite the resignation, just over half of Germans are still in the church: Catholics make up 26.7 percent of the total population, Protestants 24.3 percent. Then there are the Orthodox churches and several free churches.

Also in the Archdiocese of Cologne, the number of people who left the church fell in 2020 – from 24,298 in 2019 to 17,281. The crisis of confidence surrounding Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki only occurred at the end of 2020 and is likely to have an impact mainly in the current year.

Church incomes fall

Corona caused a drop in church tax revenue: it fell for the Protestant Church by 5.4 percent to 5.63 billion euros and for the Catholic Church by 4.6 percent to 6.4 billion euros.

Crises are actually considered “good times” for religions because they are in demand to create meaning. But churches on Wednesday were careful not to view the slowdown in exit numbers as a trend reversal. The chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, described the statistics as “painful”. “Many have lost confidence and want to set an example by leaving the church,” Bätzing said.

The chairman of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, told the German news agency: “At this point, it is difficult for us to say how to interpret the decreasing number of people leaving the church.” The church is currently experiencing a real “baptism boom” as many have postponed the celebration during the corona pandemic and now wanted to catch up.

The religious-sociologist Detlef Pollack from Münster does not believe that the declining number of exits indicates a rebirth of the churches. Studies have shown that church ties become more important to religious people in times of crisis, Pollack said. However, this does not apply to people who have already distanced themselves from the faith and from the church. On the contrary, for them the importance of the crisis even seems to be diminishing. “If you’re far away, the crisis can’t bring you to faith anymore,” Pollack says.

Long-term trend reversal unlikely

Incidentally, in the event of a crisis, people often postpone personal life decisions – and in principle this also includes leaving the church. “You put it off because you say to yourself, ‘I can do that later, now I have more important things to do.’ Distance learning was a priority for now.

The Catholic canonical lawyer Thomas Schüller also spoke out. “In 2020, people just had other concerns than dealing with their church and a possible departure from the church,” said Schüller of the German news agency. “The pandemic was literally about survival, and the churches played no part in that.” You would have been given such a “deceitful breathing room”.

2021 a turning point, especially for Catholics?

“Because the already known figures for 2021 show a wave of withdrawals from the church on an unprecedented scale, especially a meltdown among Catholic Christians who are loyal to the Church and who no longer trust their Church,” Schüller warned. “Both churches look into the abyss of their insignificance.”

According to a study published Wednesday by the Protestant Church in Westphalia and Württemberg, leaving the church is usually the result of a long process of alienation. Many members have been passive for a long time. “To me, the church is like a fitness studio, which I pay a fee for but never go to,” said one of the respondents. When a motive is mentioned, it is usually an inner distance from the faith or the church tax.

The Catholic reform movement “We are Church” described church statistics as a “dramatic warning.” The bishops should by no means interpret the fact that the number of resignations has not reached the peak of the previous year as a perfectly clear picture. The drop in marriages by more than 70 percent and baptisms by more than 34 percent cannot be attributed to Corona alone. The numbers are also the result of a profound process of alienation, criticized “We are Church”.