Feud with Interior Minister: Mafia boss keeps Turkey in tension | Free press

Istanbul (AP) – The Mafia boss sits in a hotel conference room, his black shirt unbuttoned, a gold chain glittering across his chest. Millions of Turks watch this man in enchantment when he publishes another YouTube video.

Sedat Peker, previously convicted of forming a criminal organization and suspected of being in exile in Dubai, has published seven videos – or ‘episodes’ as he calls them, since the beginning of May. In it, he places serious allegations against the environment of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He attributes ties to organized crime on politicians and their relatives. It’s about alleged drug trafficking and unsolved murders.

Peker is a colorful figure and has appeared in the past as a particularly martial supporter of Erdogan. In 2016, he threatened academics who criticized the government that he would bathe in their blood. Erdogan himself has not attacked Peker in his videos so far, he even calls him “Tayyip abi” – his “brother”. According to observers, the publications point to domestic power struggles, but they are also increasingly a problem for the president.

Peker focuses his main attacks on Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, whom he derisively calls the ‘beautiful Süleyman’ or ‘Sülo’ – and against Mehmet Agar, who was first police chief and then interior minister in the 1990s and close to the government. “You are beaten with a tripod and a camera”, Peker announces cockily.

Peker made particularly explosive allegations in his seventh video on Sunday. In it, he accused the former Prime Minister’s son and Erdogan’s confidant Binali Yildirim of involvement in international drug trafficking – the former prime minister firmly rejected it. Peker alleged that in the 1990s, former Interior Minister Agar was involved in the as-yet-unsolved murders of Turkish journalist Ugur Mumcu and Turkish Cypriot author Kutlu Adali.

Beijing’s accusations remind us of the so-called Susurluk scandal and the ‘deep state’ among the Turkish population: in 1996, as a result of a traffic accident, links between the far-right underground and the state apparatus became known. In the accident near the town of Susurluk, a senior police officer and a Turkish right-wing extremist suspected of murder were killed. Agar resigned as Home Secretary over alleged involvement in the scandal.

Erdogan held back for a long time, but on Wednesday he clearly supported his interior minister and also defended the ex-prime minister. You’re on Soylus’ side and stay that way, Erdogan said. Soylu, sitting in the audience, nodded to the president. Erdogan reiterated that his government, in power since 2002, has successfully combated organized crime and drug trafficking in the past. In fact, authorities cracked down on suspected members of the Pekers gang in April.

The Mafia boss now suggests with his statements that the amalgamation of underworld and politics still exists. Interior Minister Soylu protected him for a long time and warned against investigation, says Peker, for example. Last but not least, he went abroad on the tip of Soylu. Last year, he also supported a Twitter campaign that Soylu started using fake accounts to stay in office. Soylu announced his resignation at the time over the chaos surrounding a corona curfew, but Erdogan turned down the request after protests on Twitter – and Soylu remained in office. The interior minister responded with drastic words. He denied Peker’s allegations – calling him a “mafia bastard”.

The Peker videos come at an inappropriate time for Erdogan. Given high unemployment and record inflation, his polls are already falling. Even now, Erdogan’s Islamic Conservative ruling party, the AKP, does not have a majority in parliament without the support of the ultra-nationalist MHP. Soylu, in turn, is popular with their constituents and enjoys the support of MHP boss Devlet Bahceli, who was demonstratively behind him on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Soylu defends herself in television interviews. He is not thinking of resigning, he said on Sunday, but he gave no convincing answers. But he caused enormous irritation among his viewers with a failed comparison. When an interviewer pointed out that Peker’s videos were followed by millions of Turks, Soylu replied, “Millions of people also watch child pornography.”

It is striking that the government has not yet blocked Peker’s videos, although it usually takes a hard hand against criticism of the government. Some observers therefore believe that the head of state was not so wrong that Soylu was dismantled. After all, the minister was already traded as Erdogan’s successor.

Anyone who gains popularity besides Erdogan will sooner or later go under, writes the prominent columnist Murat Yetkin. Berk Esen, a political scientist at Sabanci University, also suspects that Erdogan is interested in a weakened Soylu so that he does not pursue an independent political career. It is now an open secret that the ruling party is divided between supporters of Soylus and the camp of Erdogan’s son – the former finance minister. In any case, the videos embarrassed and weakened Erdogan, Esen says. After all, his interior minister has an argument with a mafia boss.