Fetal Monitoring Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% & to reach $4,251.1 million by 2027

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Fetal Monitoring, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Fetal Monitoring market.

The global Fetal Monitoring Market accounted for $2,931.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,251.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Fetal monitoring is vital diagnostic tool used to monitor movement and heart rate of a fetus and maternal contractions. It is a fundamental device used for monitoring uterine contractions during labor. It mainly monitors well-being of fetus and progress of labor. In medical terms, it is referred as medical method to check health of an unborn baby to ensure a safe birth.

The key players operating in the global fetal monitoring market include GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Getinge Group, Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, and OSI Systems, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

• The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

• Ultrasound

o 2D Ultrasound

o 3D & 4D Ultrasound

o Doppler Imaging

• Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC)

• Telemetry Solutions

• Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM)

o External EFM

o Internal EFM

• Fetal Electrodes

• Fetal Doppler

• Accessories & Consumables

• Other Products

By Method

• Invasive

• Non-Invasive

By Portability

• Portable

• Non-Portability

By Application

• Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring

• Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report clearly shows that the Fetal Monitoring industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

