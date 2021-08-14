Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Global Size, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market share exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Fetal and neonatal care (FNC) equipment are a wide array of medical components utilized by doctors and physicians to treat, diagnose and consistently monitor the health of infants and fetuses. Some of the common FNC equipment include blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, computerized tomography (CT) machines, respirators or mechanical ventilators, and heart or cardiorespiratory monitors. FNC equipment are used in the treatment of various ailments, such as birth trauma, hyperbilirubinemia, anemia, and idiopathic neonatal hepatitis.

Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market:

A significant rise in the prevalence of neonatal hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is majorly driving the global FNC equipment market toward growth. The increasing incidences and risks of obstetric and congenital complications are further fueling the demand for efficient FNC equipment. In line with this, there has been a rise in the establishment of neonatal care facilities across the globe, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor in the market. Moreover, rapid technological innovations and advancements in respiratory devices, patient monitoring, and phototherapy are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness about various pre- and post-birth complications, particularly in developing nations, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

ArjoHuntleigh

Atom Medical Corporation

Becton Dickinson

Covidien

Drägerwerk

Fisher & Paykel

GE Healthcare

Masimo

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical Incorporated

Philips Healthcare

Phoenix Medical Systems

Smiths Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

Utah Medical Products

Vyaire Medical Inc

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and end-user.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

NICU Equipment

Incubators

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Phototherapy Equipment

Respiratory Assistance and Monitoring Devices

Others

Fetal Care Equipment & Neonatal Care Equipment

Fetal Dopplers

Fetal MRI Devices

Fetal Ultrasound Devices

Fetal Pulse Oximeters

Others

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

