Festival Tremor concludes the new edition poster by announcing 24 additional artists

The musical experience returns to different rooms and natural spaces on the island of S. Miguel in the Azores.

From April 5th to 9th, the Azores will once again host the Tremor Festival, which on Monday February 7th announced the addition of 24 additional artists to the edition’s poster. American Lyra Pramuk and Dutch Baby’s Bersek are some of the new additions to the line-up which the organization says has now been completed.

In a statement, those responsible add that this year marks the return to the “normal format” of the initiative, which will tour different spaces and natural spaces on the island to create new dialogues between the territory and the arts, with creative residencies, national premieres and bring new albums together”.

Lyra Pramuk’s “futuristic folk” which is a fusion of “classical singing” with “pop sensibilities” and “performative practices”; the Duo Cocanha, which evokes the traditions of French Catalonia; and the Kenyans Duma, a duo composed of Martin Khanja and Sam Karugu, two of the artists at the epicenter of a new wave of music being born in the urban centers of Africa, are some of the highlights of the event.

There are other names in the line-up such as TootArd, a rock band born in the Golan Heights with Tuareg and reggae music influences; and Moroccan Ikram Bouloum, whose work is characterized by feminism and progressiveness. He sings in Amazigh – his mother tongue -, English and Catalan.

The bands Montes, As Docinhas, We Sea, The Rite of Trio, Tristany and the musicians Kebraku, Farofa, O Gringo Sou Eu, OMNE, Príncipe, DJ Firmeza and DJ Danifox represent national music.

“The April festival also confirms Trypas-Corassão, an aesthetic-artistic-political project that proposes a hybrid theatrical-music-performance creation through the hands of the performers and actresses Tita Maravilha and Ágatha Barbosa,” reads the Explanation .

The festival had already secured concerts by Alabaster Deplume, Maria Reis, Rodrigo Amarante, Sessa, Taqbir and Victoria, for example.

A cycle of creative residencies involving musicians, various associations of the archipelago and citizens; and the performing and resounding Tremor Todo-o-Terreno walks complete the program of the event. Tickets cost €60 and are available online.