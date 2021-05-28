Festival Sónar arrives in Portugal

Sónar: The mythical Spanish festival arrives in Portugal next year

After crossing several cities around the world, Lisbon will be on the list of new bets.

Festival crosses Lisbon in 2022

The Sónar Festival was born in Barcelona, ​​Spain in 1994. Since then, it has hosted epic editions in various cities around the world such as London, Tokyo, São Paulo or Buenos Aires. Now the event is preparing to land in Lisbon next year, announced the magazine “Blitz” on Friday, 28.

The official announcement will be made in June. For now, no names or dates are known for the poster, but since its inception, the Sónar Festival has featured performances by artists such as Björk, Grace Jones, Gorillaz and Beastie Boys.

The 2021 Barcelona edition has been canceled due to a pandemic, but new dates have already been announced – June 16, 17 and 18, 2022 – with performances by Chemical Brothers, Arca, Richie Hawtin, The Blaze and The Blessed Madonna.

In addition to concerts, the festival includes conferences, workshops, spaces for creativity and some super original competitions.