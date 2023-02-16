Festival of Friendship goes live, bug fixes, and more

On February 16, 2023, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s subsequent main replace went stay, with the patch bringing the extremely anticipated Pageant of Friendship to the life simulation sport.

One of many greatest highlights of this patch would be the continuation of “The Forgetting” primary story, together with the introduction of a model new Star Path that is impressed by actual Disney100 objects to rejoice Disney’s a centesimal anniversary.

Disney Dreamlight Valley followers who’re eager about an in depth description of the patch notes can test it out on the sport’s official web site. For a short overview, listed here are all the main highlights.

Disney Dreamlight Valley (February 16) patch official notes

1) New content material and options in Disney Dreamlight Valley

“The Forgetting” Predominant Story continues: A snowstorm is brewing in Frosted Heights!

New Character: Welcome the Valley’s resident snowman, Olaf, with a heat hug.

New Character: As Disney celebrates the Marvel of Encanto around the globe, Mirabel seizes the event to hitch the Valley, bringing together with her Mini-Casita.

Rejoice Disney’s a centesimal anniversary with a really particular new Star Path impressed by real-world Disney100 objects.

Take your reno outdoors and alter the look of your totally upgraded home with newly added home colours or purchase premium home skins from the Premium Store.

The Premium Store is now open! Use Moonstones to gather all kinds of unique, rotating beauty objects like clothes, furnishings, premium home skins, and extra. The Premium Store content material is separate from Scrooge McDuck’s Normal Retailer (which may also have content material additions often). Be sure you take a look at the Premium Store usually to find the newest objects that can assist you categorical your self and design your village simply the way you dream it to be.

With the arrival of the Premium Store, we now have adjusted Each day Moonstone chests to extend the variety of Moonstones they grant every day. They may now grant 50 Moonstones (beforehand 10).

Scrooge McDuck Normal Retailer has obtained a cargo of latest items! Obtained Star Cash out of your latest Pumpkin Puff haul burning a gap in your pocket? Hold a watch out for brand spanking new clothes and furnishings objects in his inventory.

We’ve seen a few of your storage rooms, and we’re each impressed and scared. Chests which can be crafted at Crafting Stations now are available three completely different varieties, providing bigger storage capacities.

Whereas we respect the artistic methods you’ve organized your chest hoards, we’ve added a bit of one thing to assist. Craft customizable signposts to assist remind you what’s in a selected chest or mark your fave fishing spot.

Fridges now… fridge (effectively, minus the cooling). Furnishings that’s categorised as storage – like fridges and cupboards – will now act as primary chest storage.

Capping off storage-palooza, we’ve added quality-of-life options that mean you can auto type your objects, in addition to rapidly switch objects between your stock and storage with sensible switch.

Take that home reno again inside! Now you can modify the look of doorways inside your home based mostly on ones you’ve collected, in addition to regulate their placement.

We’ve improved wallpaper administration so as to add extra selection in your home. Now, you may regulate wallpaper on a wall-by-wall foundation as an alternative of choosing one type for the entire room.

Craft new Function Coaching Manuals to alter the roles of your villagers. Whether or not you’re maximizing your gardening potential or giving Goofy a brand new passion, you don’t should really feel locked into your previous choice.

The Valley is extra talkative… Don’t fear, we didn’t improve Donald’s tantrums. All characters have gained further each day dialogue subjects.

2) Bug and efficiency updates in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kristoff’s stall has obtained a slight overhaul.

Miracle Development Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, and Miracle Fishing Bait (together with their Even Extra Miraculous alternate options) have had their effectivity elevated and the assets required to craft them decreased.

Numerous optimizations, together with efficiency and stability enhancements on all platforms.

The New Sport button has moved to the Settings menu and is now referred to as Reset Sport.

Mounted a difficulty inflicting gamers to be unable to navigate across the menu whereas cooking.

“Remembering Previous Instances” quest: Gamers ought to now not encounter points taking the photograph essential to progress on this quest.

“Sew’s Interest” quest: The TV on this quest ought to now not pose a development blocker or disappear from the participant’s stock.

Trash-clearing quests: Cleansing trash piles in Goofy and Merlin’s houses ought to now lead to profitable development in these quests.

“A Take care of Ursula” quest: After additional investigation of this quest, points involving inserting the crystals on the pedestals needs to be mounted.

“The Ultimate Trial” quest: Gamers ought to now be capable of decide up the Falling Water to progress on this quest.

“How Far You’ll Go” quest: The sport ought to now not crash when initiating a dialog with Moana to present her a fish.

“Magic Moments” quest: Lowered sushi quest requirement to resolve a difficulty some gamers have been encountering.

“What House Feels Like” quest: A brand new repair has been deployed to assist resolve the pesky Glittering Herring bug. We are going to carefully monitor this subject alongside the replace launch, as we all know this quest has been prickly for some gamers.

“The Definition of a Hero” quest: Making the asphalt and balloon arch ought to now progress the search as supposed.

“With Nice Energy” quest: The Crystal Key ought to now not disappear or duplicate for gamers progressing on this quest.

“The Ceremony” quest: Gamers ought to now be capable of take the ultimate photograph with out getting caught on the photograph display.

“A Area Ranger Repute” quest: Buzz Lightyear and Ursula ought to now converse with one another, triggering the following step of the search.

Mounted a difficulty which was inflicting some gamers’ video games to freeze when leveling up both the avatar or villager, most notably after speaking with them.

Mounted a difficulty by which villager homes disappear and can’t be recovered.

The crafting menu ought to now operate extra reliably as a difficulty which might trigger motion to be disabled after deciding on an merchandise and switching tabs has been resolved.

Improved the spawning of ground-based supplies in sure biomes.

The mailbox will now not show duplicates of obtained mail.

Gamers can now buy these pesky candles in Scrooge McDuck Normal Retailer!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is at the moment obtainable to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X|S, Nintendo Swap, and PC.



