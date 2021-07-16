Festival Mil is back – this time in the Beato Creative Hub

The MIL Festival is back – and this time it’s at the Beato Creative Hub

You can attend 50 concerts by artists from around the world, as well as debates on the future of culture.

MIL is a festival that focuses on emerging music and relies on artists who defy established commercial formulas. In 2021, from September 15 to 17, the festival will move from Cais do Sodré to Beato’s Creative Hub, also in Lisbon.

Highlights of MIL’s artistic program include Carla Prata, a Portuguese-Angolan artist based in London who is making her national debut; YNDI, Franco-Brazilian composer who is one of the biggest bets in the French music market for next year; Naima Bock, Goat Girl bassist; Queralt Lahoz, who combines rap, flamenco, R&B and coup in a unique musical style; Dino Brandão and EU.Clides, two prominent names in the emerging pop sound; Faux Real, a duo that combines punk and disco; and Kelman Duran, a Dominican producer. However, these are just a few of the 50 concerts you can see on the Beato Creative Hub.

In this new edition, MIL presents two artistic residences: the first joins the Spanish Tarta Relena and the Portuguese Lavoisier. The second brings together producer Pedro da Linha and musician Álvaro Romero. These residences result in two performances at the festival.

The event also includes master classes, workshops and debates at the MIL Convention, the central theme of which is the future of culture and digital transformation. Different topics related to these issues are addressed here, such as digital sovereignty, streaming politics, copyright law, the increasing concentration of large technology companies and the narratives of resistance and denunciation developed in this room. The importance of protecting and preserving the live music sector and all of its stakeholders will also be discussed.

There are three types of tickets for the MIL: the first costs € 70 and gives you access to concerts, congresses and professional databases; the second costs € 25 and gives you access to all concerts on these three days of the festival; the last one is reserved for students and costs € 35 with which you can attend concerts and the convention.

You can buy your ticket (and more information) on the festival website.