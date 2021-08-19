Festival MED brings Portuguese and international musicians together in the Algarve

Virgo Suta, Buba Espinho, Moulinex, Clan, Paulo Flores, Quinta do Bill and Fogo Fogo are some of the artists who will perform.

The MED Festival is back for a reduced edition (called InterMEDio) on the fence of the Convento Espírito Santo in Loulé, Algarve. It will take place August 23-29 and will have a poster with Portuguese and other national musicians.

You can see shows by Mexican Kumbia Boruka, Ukrainian Dakhabrakha, Catalan Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Franco-Algerian Tiwiza, Angolan Paulo Flores or Brazilian Luca Argel – the latter two with careers in Portugal.

Virgo Suta, Moulinex, Buba Espinho, Clan, Fogo Fogo, Tristany & Prétu and Nuno Guerreiro are the national artists represented in the event. There will also be a special concert by Quinta do Bill with several guests such as Kátia Guerreiro, Rita Redshoes and Pedro de Castro.

Tickets are available for € 40 if it’s a general pass or € 7 if it’s a single ticket – both online and at the Cineteatro Louletano. The doors of the enclosure open at 8:30 p.m. and the performances last until 11:30 p.m.