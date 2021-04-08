Festival ID No Limits announces dates for the next year

The event will take place on February 25th and 26th at the Estoril Congress Center.

Rejjie Snow was one of the confirmed artists.

There was much hope for 2021, but it is getting tougher as the pandemic challenges persist. This also applies to the area of ​​major musical events. After the postponement of NOS Primavera Sound and Rock in Rio Lisboa, it is the ID No Limits Festival that is postponing its edition to next year.

“We had already announced to the public on social media that we had to postpone the event. Respect for the public is maximum and given the contingencies caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that make it impossible to do this now in April, we would have to come up with a strong solution. It has been found; We will fight hard for an unforgettable edition to appear on February 25th and 26th, 2022 ”, says the director of Live Experiences, the organizer of the festival, Karla Campos.

All tickets that have already been purchased for the various dates that ID No Limits announced last year will remain valid. No changes are required. The Estoril Congress Center Festival has to confirm the new dates with the artists announced on the poster and promises news soon.