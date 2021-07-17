Festival Contacto is back with “Harry Potter” and “The Game of Thrones”

The third edition of the event will be online and cover various topics from science fiction literature.

There will be a talk about Harry Potter.

The Contact Science Fiction and Fantasy Literature Festival will take place again on July 24th and 25th. The third edition of the event will take place online. You can follow the various conversations both on YouTube and on Facebook at Imaginauta, the organizer of the event.

During these broadcasts, you can interact with guests using the comments box and even win prizes and book discounts. The conversations go through the definition of alternative history and the magical world of “Harry Potter”.

You will also be able to meet the translators for “Rick & Morty” and “The Game of Thrones”. Though only recently held, the festival drew two thousand attendees in previous editions and is already starting to assert itself as a name event in its niche.

The Contacto festival will also be represented in the Biblioteca de Marvila, with two graphic exhibitions in July and early August: “Work! Job! Work! “And” navel of the world “.

The first exhibition brings together a selection of partly past and partly unpublished works by the award-winning illustrator Joana Afonso from ten years. The second by Penim and Carlos Silva reveals the sketches and some of the last boards for the album “Alma Mãe, Volume I” from the comic book series “Umbigo do Mundo”, which will be released in the second half of 2021.

The complete program can be found on the Imaginauta website.