Festival Contacto is back with “Harry Potter” and “The Game of Thrones”

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 17, 2021
0

Festival Contacto is back with “Harry Potter” and “The Game of Thrones”

The third edition of the event will be online and cover various topics from science fiction literature.

There will be a talk about Harry Potter.

The Contact Science Fiction and Fantasy Literature Festival will take place again on July 24th and 25th. The third edition of the event will take place online. You can follow the various conversations both on YouTube and on Facebook at Imaginauta, the organizer of the event.

During these broadcasts, you can interact with guests using the comments box and even win prizes and book discounts. The conversations go through the definition of alternative history and the magical world of “Harry Potter”.

You will also be able to meet the translators for “Rick & Morty” and “The Game of Thrones”. Though only recently held, the festival drew two thousand attendees in previous editions and is already starting to assert itself as a name event in its niche.

The Contacto festival will also be represented in the Biblioteca de Marvila, with two graphic exhibitions in July and early August: “Work! Job! Work! “And” navel of the world “.

The first exhibition brings together a selection of partly past and partly unpublished works by the award-winning illustrator Joana Afonso from ten years. The second by Penim and Carlos Silva reveals the sketches and some of the last boards for the album “Alma Mãe, Volume I” from the comic book series “Umbigo do Mundo”, which will be released in the second half of 2021.

The complete program can be found on the Imaginauta website.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 17, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of This star’s fun cameo that you might have missed

This star’s fun cameo that you might have missed

November 9, 2020
Photo of The excellent laptop Huawei Matebook D 14 2020 benefits from an immediate discount of 200 euros

The excellent laptop Huawei Matebook D 14 2020 benefits from an immediate discount of 200 euros

October 14, 2020
Photo of Israel attacks Hamas network of tunnels in Gaza | Free press

Israel attacks Hamas network of tunnels in Gaza | Free press

May 14, 2021

“The Nevers”: The new HBO fantasy series that is highly acclaimed

April 11, 2021
Back to top button