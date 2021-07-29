Festival and event organizers want full capacities for those who have been vaccinated and those who have been tested

The industry association has presented several measures to the government and is demanding that they be implemented immediately.

The appeal was filed this Wednesday.

The Association of Organizers of Shows, Festivals and Events (APEFE) has asked the Portuguese government to relax the restrictions on the cultural sector and events in general at this time. Concrete measures have been proposed – and are demanding that they be taken immediately.

The appeal was filed in a letter this Wednesday, July 28, on the eve of the Council of Ministers this Thursday the 29th, assessing various restrictions in the fight against the pandemic. APEFE is requesting that the concert halls have full capacity for people who present a digital certificate that they have taken the Covid-19 vaccine or present a negative test.

In addition, the association calls for a liberalization of the opening times of the rooms and a strengthening of the program to support employees in theater, music, dance and other artistic activities.

APEFE says such action is urgently needed as the sector continues to experience “a desperate situation of lack of work”. “We need an effective calendar with rules that enable us to work,” wrote the prosecutors. The association also regretted that the test events did not produce any results.