Festa é Festa will have another season on TVI

The station is back to the comedy soap opera. The announcement was made during the anniversary gala on Saturday.

The telenovela is scheduled to premiere in the summer.

The party goes on with no end in sight. With ratings soaring, TVI announced that comedy soap opera Festa é Festa will have another season on the network. During the birthday gala this Saturday, February 19th, Cristina Ferreira received a golden envelope with the information that the project will be extended.

This time the soap opera focuses on summer. So far, no information has been released about the story, when recording will begin, or the premiere date. In a short video shared during the gala, just some of the core of the project appear in cars laden with suitcases and beach buoys heading to the Algarve.

Will the filming location change from the village of Bela Vida (as portrayed in the series) to a location in the south of the country? Which actors will be part of the cast is also not yet known. What is certain is that in every season of “Festa é Festa” actors kept coming and going.

The telenovela premiered on April 26, 2021. The project was created by Roberto Pereira and presented itself as one of Cristina Ferreira’s bets in the fight for audiences.