Fertilizer Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Fertilizer is an additional mixture applied to soil or plant tissue to supply essential nutrients for the growth of farm-based crops. They can broadly be bifurcated into organic and inorganic variants. Organic fertilizers are manufactured using carbon-based agricultural waste, industrial waste, livestock manure, and municipal sludge. Whereas inorganic variants are produced using several chemicals and secondary nutrient sources. Fertilizers are used primarily to provide specific nutrients that are deficient in the soil, such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, etc. It also helps in maintaining the fertility of the soil and improving its water retention capacity.

Market Trends:

The expanding agriculture sector, along with the increasing adoption of organic and farm-fresh food products, is propelling the demand for natural fertilizers. Furthermore, the growing consumption of plant-based food sources is also escalating the need for fertilizers for enhancing soil fertility and improving crop growth. Moreover, the emergence of bio-fertilizers due to the rising concerns towards the negative impact of chemical-based fertilizers on soil quality is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies to promote the use of nano-fertilizers will continue to bolster the growth of the global fertilizer market.

Fertilizer Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

CF Industries

Haifa Group

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Nutrien Limited

Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM)

The Mosaic Company

Uralkali

Yara International

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, product, product form, crop type and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Chemical Fertilizer

Biofertilizers

Breakup by Product:

Straight Fertilizers Nitrogenous Fertilizers Urea Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Ammonium Nitrate Ammonium Sulfate Anhydrous Ammonia Others Phosphatic Fertilizers Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP) Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) Others Potash Fertilizers Muriate of Potash (MoP) Sulfate of Potash (SoP) Secondary Macronutrient Fertilizers Calcium Fertilizers Magnesium Fertilizers Sulfur Fertilizers Micronutrient Fertilizers Zinc Manganese Copper Iron Boron Molybdenum Others Complex Fertilizers



Breakup by Product Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Crop Type:

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

