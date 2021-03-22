Fertilizer Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
Fertilizer is an additional mixture applied to soil or plant tissue to supply essential nutrients for the growth of farm-based crops. They can broadly be bifurcated into organic and inorganic variants. Organic fertilizers are manufactured using carbon-based agricultural waste, industrial waste, livestock manure, and municipal sludge. Whereas inorganic variants are produced using several chemicals and secondary nutrient sources. Fertilizers are used primarily to provide specific nutrients that are deficient in the soil, such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, etc. It also helps in maintaining the fertility of the soil and improving its water retention capacity.
Market Trends:
The expanding agriculture sector, along with the increasing adoption of organic and farm-fresh food products, is propelling the demand for natural fertilizers. Furthermore, the growing consumption of plant-based food sources is also escalating the need for fertilizers for enhancing soil fertility and improving crop growth. Moreover, the emergence of bio-fertilizers due to the rising concerns towards the negative impact of chemical-based fertilizers on soil quality is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies to promote the use of nano-fertilizers will continue to bolster the growth of the global fertilizer market.
Fertilizer Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- CF Industries
- Haifa Group
- Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO)
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)
- Nutrien Limited
- Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM)
- The Mosaic Company
- Uralkali
- Yara International
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, product, product form, crop type and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Chemical Fertilizer
- Biofertilizers
Breakup by Product:
- Straight Fertilizers
- Nitrogenous Fertilizers
- Urea
- Calcium Ammonium Nitrate
- Ammonium Nitrate
- Ammonium Sulfate
- Anhydrous Ammonia
- Others
- Phosphatic Fertilizers
- Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)
- Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)
- Single Super Phosphate (SSP)
- Triple Super Phosphate (TSP)
- Others
- Potash Fertilizers
- Muriate of Potash (MoP)
- Sulfate of Potash (SoP)
- Secondary Macronutrient Fertilizers
- Calcium Fertilizers
- Magnesium Fertilizers
- Sulfur Fertilizers
- Micronutrient Fertilizers
- Zinc
- Manganese
- Copper
- Iron
- Boron
- Molybdenum
- Others
- Complex Fertilizers
- Nitrogenous Fertilizers
Breakup by Product Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Breakup by Crop Type:
- Grains and Cereals
- Pulses and Oilseeds
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Flowers and Ornamentals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
