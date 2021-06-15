Fertility Tracking Apps Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Current Status, Supply-Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Manufacturers Analysis 2028

Fertility awareness methods (FAMs) are ways to track your ovulation so that women prevent pregnancy. FAMs are also termed as “natural family planning” and “the rhythm method.” Fertility trackers help women in tracking their menstrual cycle so that women know when their ovaries release an egg every month (this is called ovulation). Ovulation is the day when the women is likely to get pregnant. These apps aim to deliver personalized reproductive health and fertility insights.

The fertility tracking app market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such wide range of applications in medicine, growing fertility tracking app research activities, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and others in the market during the forecast period. However poor chemical and physical stability associated with the peptides and short half-life and fast elimination are the factors hampering the market growth.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Fertility Tracking Apps Market Research include:

YONO LABS

GLOW

FLO HEALTH, INC

MIRA

CONCEIVABLE

KINDARA, INC

OVIA

OVACUE

DAYSY

AVA SCIENCE INC.

The global fertility tracking app market is segmented on the basis of type of operating System, application, end user and geography. Based on type of operating System, the market is segmented as iOS and android. On the basis of application, the global fertility tracking app market is segmented into period tracker, pregnancy tracker, fertility tracker, others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into obstetrics and gynecology clinics, hospitals, home care.

