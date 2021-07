Fertility Test Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2028 investigated in the latest research

Fertility testing is a medical and physical testing assessment that tests the ability to naturally conceive. The fertility test includes the testing of both genders. Female fertility testing includes the testing of urine or saliva for the presence of ovulatory hormones. The hormones tested for the presence include luteinizing hormone, estrogen, and progesterone. On the other hand, the male fertility testing includes the testing of semen for sperm count.

The global fertility testing market was valued at $462.23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $842.96 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8%. This market growth is attributed to rise in the prevalence of diseases such as PCOS because women with the condition of PCOS do not ovulate every month regularly due to the overproduction of estrogen by the ovaries. Furthermore, increase in number of first-time pregnancies in women and decline in fertility rates across the globe drive the market growth. In addition, growth in awareness regarding fertility testing in both developed and developing countries boosts the market growth. Moreover, the launch of technologically advanced products with high accuracy further drives the market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Modern Fertility has launched its two new products, Modern Fertility Pregnancy Test, Ovulation Test and free Modern Fertility App.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1806

On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward at-home fertility tests, owing to availability of easy-to-use ovulation prediction test kits and surge in market strategies such as product development and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global fertility test market is segmented on the basis of the product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The fertility monitors segment is further divided into urine-based ovulation kits, saliva-based ovulation kits, and other fertility monitors. By mode of purchase, it is bifurcated into OTC-based and prescription-based. By application, it is fragmented into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. By end user, it is bifurcated into home care settings and fertility clinics. Region wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Ovulation Prediction Kits

o Fertility Monitors

Urine-based Ovulation Kits

Saliva-based Ovulation Kit

Other Fertility Monitors

o Male Fertility Testing Products

By Mode of Purchase

o OTC-based

o Prescription-based

By Application

o Female Fertility Testing

o Male Fertility Testing

By End User

o Home Care Settings

o Fertility Clinics

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1806

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

– Fairhaven Health LLC

– Fertility Focus Limited

– Geratherm Medical AG

– HiLin Life Products Inc.

– Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

– Quidel Corporation

– Abbott Laboratories

– UEBE Medical

– Advacare Pharma