Fertility Services Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report by 2027

Fertility services are availed by people who are unable to conceive naturally. These services assist infertile couples, single parents, and LGBT community to procreate and start a family. IVF and other assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, surrogacy, and artificial insemination are some of the widely performed fertility services.

The global fertility services market generated $13,655 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $27,151 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4557

The fertility services market growth is driven by increase in infertility rates, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in ART success rate, and growth in disposable income. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of infertility due to increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, endometrial tuberculosis, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the fertility services market growth during the forecast period.

Based on procedure, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for half of the fertility services market share in 2018. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to some key factors such higher success rates associated with ICSI-IVF in case of poor sperm morphology, poor sperm motility, low sperm count, and others.

Based on fertility services market trends by end user segment, fertility clinics generated revenue the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to continue the same during the forecast period. The segment of surgical centers would exhibit prominent growth rate due to availability of various fertility procedures under one roof, development of fertility devices with advanced technologies and the availability of a skilled workforce.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4557

In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to surge in adoption of fertility procedures, development in the healthcare infrastructure, and rise in fertility tourism.

The Major Key Players Are:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Care Fertility Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Genea Limited

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp

Medicover Group

Monash IVF Group

OvaScience Inc.

Progyny Inc.

Xytex Cryo International.

Key Findings of the Fertility Services Market :

The IVF with ICSI segment accounted the highest market share of 50% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest during the forecast period segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 38% in 2018.

Based on service, the egg and embryo banking segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period.

Fresh non-donor segment dominated the market share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fertility-services-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com