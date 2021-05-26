Fertility Services Market Growth to be Stimulated by Brisk Technological Expansions 2025

Fertility services are services provided to support the treatment to cure infertility. Fertility services involve techniques such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination, and surrogacy, which help in resolving infertility issues among couples, single mothers, and the LGBT community. Infertility can occur in men or women of child-bearing age. Male infertility is identified majorly as a result of low sperm count or decreased motility of sperms, which may be due to hormonal imbalance. Hence, fertility in men and women requires proper functioning of hypothalamus and pituitary gland. Increase in the rate of infertility has occurred majorly due to factors such as increase in the consumption of alcohol and drugs, increased stress level, frequent smoking, obesity, and environmental factors. As per a study by the American Society for Reproductive medicines, in approximately 40% of infertile couples, the male partner is responsible for infertility and among them, approximately 85%–90% are treated with drugs or surgery.

Request For Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42119

The global fertility services market can be segmented based on cause of infertility, type of treatment, and service provider. Based on cause of infertility, the Fertility services market can be segmented into male infertility and female infertility. In terms of type of treatment/technology involved, the global fertility services market can be divided into assisted reproductive technology (ART), in vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination (AI) by donor type, artificial insemination by medical practitioner, and others. The in vitro fertilization segment has been sub-segmented into intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and pre-implantation genetic diagnostics (PGD). The artificial insemination segment has been sub-segmented into intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination, and others. High success rate and technological advancements in the new devices for IVF treatment are likely to propel the segment during the forecast period. Rise in the rate of infertility, low cost of artificial insemination and surrogacy in developing countries, rising incidence of reproductive tourism and cross-border reproductive care are estimated to drive artificial insemination and surrogacy segments during the forecast period. The others segment is anticipated to sustain Fertility services market share by the end of the forecast period, due to high cost and low awareness about GIFT and ZIFT technologies and dominance of IVF and surrogacy segments in the global Fertility services market. Based on service provider, the Fertility services market has been classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, and others. The fertility clinics segment is projected to hold the highest Fertility services market share between 2017 and 2025, due to constant rise in the number of fertility clinics, high success rate of fertility treatment in clinics due to adoption of advanced technology, tie-ups of clinics with consultants, and rising fertility tourism. On the other hand, the hospitals segment is expected to expand during the forecast period, due to advanced procedures and equipment, availability of expert doctors, and ongoing research in hospitals for improving the success rate of the ART treatment.

Request For Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=42119

Geographically, the global fertility services market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. EMEA led the global fertility services market with countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Spain being major contributors to the revenue. Primary factors augmenting the Fertility services market in the region are increased demand for infertility treatments and increase in sedentary lifestyle.

Pre Book Fertility Services Market Report at @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=42119<ype=S

Key players operating in the global fertility services market are CooperSurgical, Care Fertility, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Merck, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF, OvaScience Inc., Fertility Focus Ltd., and Vitrolife.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research

mRNA Vaccines Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mrna-vaccines-market.html

Liver Health Supplements Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/liver-health-supplements-market.html

Dental Ceramics Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-ceramics-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, uses proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/