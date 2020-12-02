Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Size, Share, Industry Growth analysis, Development Strategy, Regional Trends, Company Profile and Potential of Industry Analysis 2020 – 2027

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits Market 2027

Increase in technological advancements in pregnancy and fertility testing kits supplements the market growth. Furthermore surge in the prevalence of infertility and gynaecological disorders drive the market. However, low adoption and awareness of these products in developing countries that possess an innate potential impede the growth of the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Quidel Corporation, Alere Inc, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., bioMrieux SA, Geratherm Medical AG, Abbott Laboratories, Procter & Gamble Co., DCC Plc., and Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH. have been provided in this report.

The global pregnancy and fertility testing kits market is segmented on the basis of type, product, distribution channel, and geography. By type, this market is segmented into LH urine test, FSH urine test, hCG blood test, and hCG urine test. By product, this market is bifurcated into pregnancy rapid test kits and fertility rapid test kits. Pregnancy rapid test kits are further classified into digital devices and line indicator devices. The latter are categorized into strip/dip sticks, mid-stream devices, and cassettes. Likewise, the fertility rapid test kits are also segmented into digital devices and line indicator devices. On the basis of distribution channel, this market is categorised into pharmacies, drugstores, gynecology & fertility clinics, online sales, and hypermarkets & supermarkets. By geography, it has been analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions has been provided to determine prevailing opportunities.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the use of pregnancy and fertility testing kits in medical settings.

Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Kits Market Key Segments:

By Type

LH Urine Test

FSH Urine Test

hCG Blood Test

hCG Urine Test

