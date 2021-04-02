Femtocell Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Femtocell Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global femtocell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during 2021-2026.
Femtocell is a small and light-weight cellular base station designed to increase the signal strength and coverage area of mobile networks. It acts as a repeater that communicates with the mobile phones and converts voice calls into voice over information protocol (IP) packets. These packets are then transmitted over a broadband connection to the server of the mobile operator. Femtocells offer numerous benefits such as reduced dropped calls, quick data connections, low power consumption, in-premise voice and data services, and improved mobile voice output quality.
Market Trends
Rapid improvements in the 4G and 5G infrastructure and escalating demand for heterogenous networks worldwide are primarily propelling the market for femtocell. Furthermore, increasing penetration of broadband services and mobile phones has augmented the need for improved network coverage for high-quality video conferencing and downloading software and music. Additionally, the growing commercial applications of femtocells in multi-tenant buildings, offices, and hotels are also contributing to the market growth. Several technological innovations, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with the product to improve indoor coverage, are acting as another growth inducing factor. Rising investments in small-cell infrastructures, coupled with the utilization of cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) and distributed antenna systems are anticipated to further catalyze the market for femtocell over the forecasted period.
Femtocell Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
- Analog Devices
- Cisco Systems
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu Limited
- Huawei Technologies
- Juniper Networks Inc
- Motorola Inc.
- Netgear Inc.
- Samsung
- ZTE Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of form factor, technology, type, application and region.
Breakup by Form Factor:
- Standalone
- Integrated
Breakup by Technology:
- IMS/SIP Femtocell Technology
- IU-H Femtocell Technology
Breakup by Type:
- 2G Femtocell
- CDMA
- GSM/GPRS
- 3G Femtocell
- W-CDMA/HSPA
- CDMA2000-EVDO
- TD-CDMA
- 4G Femtocell
- WiMAX
- LTE
Breakup by Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
