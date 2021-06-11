Femtocell Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Future Scope 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Femtocell Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global femtocell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Femtocell is a small and light-weight cellular base station designed to increase the signal strength and coverage area of mobile networks. It acts as a repeater that communicates with the mobile phones and converts voice calls into voice over information protocol (IP) packets. These packets are then transmitted over a broadband connection to the server of the mobile operator. Femtocells offer numerous benefits such as reduced dropped calls, quick data connections, low power consumption, in-premise voice and data services, and improved mobile voice output quality.

Market Trends

Rapid improvements in the 4G and 5G infrastructure and escalating demand for heterogenous networks worldwide are primarily propelling the market for femtocell. Furthermore, increasing penetration of broadband services and mobile phones has augmented the need for improved network coverage for high-quality video conferencing and downloading software and music. Additionally, the growing commercial applications of femtocells in multi-tenant buildings, offices, and hotels are also contributing to the market growth. Several technological innovations, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with the product to improve indoor coverage, are acting as another growth inducing factor. Rising investments in small-cell infrastructures, coupled with the utilization of cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) and distributed antenna systems are anticipated to further catalyze the market for femtocell over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Analog Devices

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks Inc

Motorola Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Samsung

ZTE Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of form factor, technology, type, application and geography.

Breakup by Form Factor:

Standalone

Integrated

Breakup by Technology:

IMS/SIP Femtocell Technology

IU-H Femtocell Technology

Breakup by Type:

2G Femtocell CDMA GSM/GPRS

3G Femtocell W-CDMA/HSPA CDMA2000-EVDO TD-CDMA

4G Femtocell WiMAX LTE



Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

