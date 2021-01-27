Femtech Market see how women health is taken care of by the Government bodies and new startupsis estimated to reach a market value of USD 53.2 billion by 2027.| Aparito, Ava Science Inc., Bloomlife, Inc.,

With predominantly women as end users, the Femtech application market spreads across about 50% of the global population. This is one of the major attributors for propelling the market rate of the global femtech industry during the forecast period. In addition, the femtech application finds application in all the critical domains of women healthcare. These areas are majorly lucrative as they need attention on priority. Uterine healthcare, general health, reproductive health, pelvic, pregnancy and nursing care, are some of the most common instances belonging to this category. Furthermore, these disciplines foster the market share of the global femtech market.

These attribute as pivotal growth opportunities for the global femtech market. The market is thus estimated to reach a market value of USD 53.2 billion by 2027.

According to the latest news Berlin-based fem tech startup Inne is coming out of stealth to announce an €8 million (~$8.8M) Series A and give the first glimpse of a hormone-tracking subscription product for fertility-tracking and natural contraception that’s slated for launch in Q1 next year.

Women’s health has historically been medically under-researched and culturally blindsided. This has been costing women not just their dignity, but also their lives. The rise of a new business category FemTech – technology specifically for women’s health – has the potential to radically transform not just how business has been done so far, but also how science has excluded women until now.

One of the key highlights of 2018 Europe’s health tech innovation festival- Giant Health Event, was the supreme growth in online apps designed to uplift women’s health, which thus insinuates on awareness and prominence of an affirmative growing interest in Femtech. UK’s National Health Services have also shown keen interest in embracing technology advancements. For instance, the NHS has established a partnership with femtech company Elvie to help develop support for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Although the device costs around £169, through the NHS supply chain, the product will be available free of costs to patients. Such initiatives are seen as positive market growth attributes.

The femtech market in developing region, for instance in Asia Pacific have also shown considerable technology prominence and awareness. GE Healthcare’s Vscan with Dual Probe has gained widespread use in Africa and India to manage pregnancy. iBreastExam, a low cost, battery powered machine developed by Mumbai based UE Life sciences has found feet in Africa, ASEAN, in addition to India. Other Indian companies that are leveraging science and technology are AIndra for AI based cervical screening and Niramai, another low-cost, automated portable to detect breast cancer.

The United States femtech market is anticipated to reach $50 billion by 2025. A wide array of U.S. based companies is centering mainly on technology applications, prioritizing on prominent health problems such as cervical cancer and breast cancer. It has also been reported recently that the growing trend of virtual reality helps in boosting women health. Awareness among healthcare companies about the unfair representation of women share in the field also plays to the market’s advantage. This has thus enhanced the number of companies and start-ups focusing on digital health in women’s health, thus fostering the importance of female technology.

Based on application, the femtech market is segmented into reproductive health, pelvic and uterine care, pregnancy & nursing care and general wellness, among others. Increasingly, there is a general trend of restricting women’s health to fertility, maternal and child care, family planning, etc, thus fuelling the Reproductive Health segment. Moreover, pelvic floor disorders are common among 25 percent of adult women in the United States, for instance, which will fuel the segment across the forecast period.

Owning to end users, the femtech market segment is divided into individuals, hospitals and diagnostic centers. The technology friendly applications, in addition to its portability and convenience has especially gained preference among female users. Moreover, the femtech applications also make the process of diagnosis more private and in some cases less awkward.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global femtech market. The market has been analyzed from the scope of demand as well as supply. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global Femtech Market by(US$ Million) 2015-2027, By Solution

Key findings of the report:

Breakthrough technology invention has led women healthcare to become more practical, extremely invasive, and less intrusive, an underlying trend that has defined the growth of femtech industry. This trend has directly result in rapid uptake of various diagnostics devices, resulting in robust market growth of femtech diagnostic products

Pregnancy screening has been a part of women healthcare for a long time, resulting in capturing large market share; however, with escalating awareness about reproductive system health care, the market for the same will witness fastest CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

Sensing lucrative growth opportunities in femtech market, compelling male-led venture capital firms are increasingly directing attention to women-oriented products.

Major industry participants in the global femtech market include Aparito, Ava Science Inc., Bloomlife, Inc., Bonzun, Elvie, Grace.health, Hera Med Ltd., iBreve Ltd, LactApp, NaturalCycles Nordic AB, Niramai Health Analytix Pvt Ltd, Nurx, Pregnolia, SteadySense GmbH, The Birthplace, Willow, Woom, among others.

New product launches, geographical expansion are some of the major strategies adopted by these players to gain a competitive edge.

