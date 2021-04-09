Feminine Hygiene Products Market Research Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The global feminine hygiene products market reached a value of US$ 21.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Feminine hygiene products are personal care products that are used by women for improving and maintaining their personal hygiene. These products are used during menstruation for avoiding infection, owing to which they are gaining popularity across the globe. This can also be accredited to the growing awareness among women about personal health.

At present, governments of numerous countries, along with several non-governmental agencies, are focusing on spreading awareness about the personal hygiene of women, which, in turn, is boosting the sales of feminine hygiene products across the globe. Moreover, the easy availability of these products through online retail stores offers convenience to individuals, which consequently is creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to expand their existing consumer base. Furthermore, owing to rising environmental concerns, several manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing eco-friendly products, which is expected to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product

1. Sanitary Pads

2. Panty Liners

3. Tampons

4. Spray and Internal Cleaners

Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Specialty Stores

3. Beauty Stores and Pharmacies

4. Online

Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analysed with some of the key players operating in the market being Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Kao Group.

