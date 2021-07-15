Feeling unwell, vomiting and feeling nervous while watching this film at the Cannes Film Festival

In the middle of the Cannes Film Festival, viewers watched the screening of a film, which caused great discomfort in the room on Tuesday, July 13th. Gore scenes from the feature film provoked strong reactions from some people.

about twenty spectators evacuated

When fiction and reality mix. No less than 20 spectators left the room on Tuesday. During the screening of the feature film Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau, some were gripped by nausea, vomiting and fainting. Individuals did not support the gore scenes. The fire engines were in the room to anticipate exactly this reaction.

When asked at the microphone on BFM TV, some people who attended the screening of the film were shocked.

Which movie? We haven’t seen a movie. I wanted to vomit, go, sleep, close my eyes, do something else.

I am shocked, it is unthinkable to do such a thing

In the film, the actor plays Vincent Lindon, who is looking for his son, who has been missing for ten years after a series of unsolved crimes. It has to be said that some scenes are actually violent, like the pregnant main character’s stomach starting to tear or a hairpin sticking in the face of a vomiting character. However, some viewers qualify and were eventually seduced, like this young woman interviewed by Allociné.

Big punch, really. I think i loved it. I didn’t understand what I was feeling, but I loved it.

same controversy as in ernst

Julia Ducournau also directed the horror feature film Grave in 2016. The film shows a teenage girl in a vegetarian and veterinary family who starts eating meat during an intimidation organized by students at her school, which arouses her cannibalism in her. At that time it had already sparked controversy.

Despite the violent scenes, the first twenty minutes in particular can be tricky to watch. The sequel becomes a rather mellow family drama.

Nonetheless, Julia Ducournau is one of the three French directors fighting for the Palme d’Or. In any case, its realization will not have left anyone indifferent.

