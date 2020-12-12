Feeding DDGS Market Forecast to 2027 – Ensus UK Limited, Globus Spirit Ltd., Husky Energy Inc., Kent Nutrition Group, Land O’ Lakes, Nugenfeeds Inc.

DDGS (Dried Distillers Grain in Soluble) is known as a protein-rich diet that has replaced the majority of the protein diets in the animal nutrition market that includes soybean, mustard, GNE, and similar items. DDGS is coming up as the most desired livestock feed. DDGS has low amylase content and is thus easy to digest. Feed distillers dried grains with solubles market has been widely influenced with increasing adoption of corn DDGS mainly for cattle and other livestock worldwide. Corn feeding distillers dried grains with solubles have further witnessed higher demand among cattle since it facilitates the growth of milk yield also enhances the content of protein and fats in it.

The feeding DDGS market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider product availability, such as corn, wheat, rice, blended grains, and others. The primary users of DDGS were the dairy and beef industries. Recently, the usage of DDGS in the swine industry began to increase dramatically and to a lesser extent in the poultry industry. Regions with high livestock production, such as the United States, has been witnessing the large DDGS market for the last few years. Furthermore, feeding distillers dried grains along with solubles (DDGS) market growth has also been influenced by the rise in use of rice feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), as they are expected to witness meteoric rate of consumption in animal feedstock as it offers moderation of fiber content, easy digestibility, high protein content, high energy, and low fats. However, lack of knowledge in some developing countries, price volatility of the grains, and ill effects of excess consumption may hamper the growth of the feeding DDGS market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the animal farming sector and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

The latest research report on the “Feeding DDGS Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Feeding DDGS market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Feeding DDGS market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Feeding DDGS Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Feeding DDGS market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Feeding DDGS Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Feeding DDGS Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Feeding DDGS Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

