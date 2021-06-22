Feed Prebiotics Market Based on Top Countries, Applications, Forecast Analysis

Global Info Research has released a new study titled Feed Prebiotics Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025, which provides critical insights and gives clients a competitive advantage. The Global Feed Prebiotics Market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.37% over the forecast period (2020-2025). This analysis focuses on the major worldwide Web Access Management Software Concentrate companies, to define, characterise, and evaluate the market value, market share, market competitive landscape, and recent developments.

Food safety has become an important issue for many governments around the world, especially in North America and Europe. Consumers around the world are now more aware and informed and they are giving importance to the extrinsic quality attributes of the meat they consume, and conditions under which their meat is produced.

Certain pathogenic and parasitic contaminations in meat products such as Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli, along with various disease outbreaks in livestock animals such as Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever, have raised concerns over meat quality and safety. This has led to use of feed additives such as enzymes, prebiotics and vitamins, which provide balanced nutrition to the animals and protects them against such harmful environmental influences. Thus, increased awareness and demand for safe meat and milk products is prompting the livestock industry and meat manufacturers to use additives like prebiotics.

Key Market Trends

Increased Usage of Inulin as a Prebiotic

The inulin segment accounted for a share of 37.5% in the Global Feed Prebiotics Market, in 2019. Inulin has been proven to be beneficial to aquaculture and is used extensively as an additive in the feed for carp, shrimps, and tilapia. Through fermentation process, inulin becomes healthy intestinal microflora (bifidobacterium).

The raw material of inulin, chicory root, is also the raw material for other lucrative businesses, like the coffee industry. Out of the total inulin production, close to 20% is utilized by the animal feed industry, and human consumption is a competing market for availability of inulin for the feed industry. Although the R&D expenditure on inulin has remained high, the extensive usage of inulin in animal feed due to its multiple positive effects on animal nutrition has led to sustained growth of the inulin segment of the Global Feed Prebiotics Market.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Global Market

Feed production in the Asia-Pacific region suffered a minor setback in 2019, on account of the spread of African Swine Fever, especially in China and Southeast Asian countries. However, the market remains the largest geogaphical segment in the Global Feed Prebiotics Market.

In 2018, the Chinese government launched a pilot program that aims at the elimination of antibiotics use in the livestock feed by 2020. Implementation of this new policy is likely to impact the feed industry in the country. Upgradation in the feed formulations, such as raw material composition, for meeting the need of animals at different growth stages, and feed production management, such as need to upgrade feed processing technology and drive formulation change, are the crucial factors expected to affect the feed manufacturers in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Feed Prebiotics Market is fragmented with top global and regional players competing fiercely with local players.Focus on quality through extensive investment in product Research and Development was the most adopted strategy of leading players worldwide. The major investments are directed to product line expansions and innovating new product to retain the existing customer base. The major players in the market are: Alltech, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Beneo GmbH, FrieslandCampina Domo and Beghin Meiji (Tereos S.A.), among others.

